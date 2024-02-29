Laser Warning System Market Size to Hit US$ 1.29 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Market Expanding on Back of Collaborations between Governments and Defense Agencies to Ensure Steady Supply of Laser Warning Systems

Rockville , Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laser warning system market, estimated at US$ 712.3 million for 2024, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034. Demand for laser warning systems is driven by heightened demand for safety and security solutions in diverse domains like ground, maritime, and aerial military operations.



A laser warning system functions as a detection and alert mechanism for the presence of lasers, safeguarding individuals, vehicles, or machinery from potential laser-related harm. These systems are alternatively referred to as laser detectors, laser threat sensors, or receivers and find major use within military and law enforcement sectors.

Governments are actively engaging in partnerships and collaborations with defense agencies to ensure a steady supply of the product. These efforts are projected to boost the demand for laser warning systems. There's a notable increase in government investments in military spending, focusing on both manned and unmanned aircraft. Moreover, escalating deployment of these systems in existing military tanks and aircraft is set to drive global market growth over the coming years.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1.29 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global laser warning system market is estimated at US$ 712.3 million in 2024.

Demand for laser warning systems is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is projected to reach US$ 1.29 billion by 2034-end.

The market in East Asia is forecasted to advance at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

Sales of laser target designators are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The market in North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

“There are growing concerns regarding cybersecurity threats and an increasing necessity for advanced defense equipment that minimizes collateral damage while enhancing awareness of laser-related hazards among public sector entities across different global regions, which is boosting worldwide demand for laser warning systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

UTC

Northrop Grumman

Saab

BAE Systems

Leonardo S.P.A.

Elbit Systems

Thales Group

ASELSAN

Extensive Incorporation of Laser Warning Systems in Military Vehicles

The market for laser warning systems is experiencing significant expansion, fueled by intensifying global security concerns and the increased incorporation of sophisticated military technologies. This demand surge is largely attributed to the escalating risks presented by laser-targeting mechanisms in contemporary combat scenarios.

Primary factors driving this growth include increased defense spending, advancements in laser warning technology, and the enhanced implementation of these systems in military vehicles and aircraft. Moreover, demand for laser warning systems is growing due to the rise in asymmetric warfare and the necessity for instantaneous threat detection.

The market is confronting challenges, including the high costs associated with advanced laser warning systems, strict regulatory frameworks, and the complexities involved in melding these systems with existing defense platforms.

In July 2022, II-VI Incorporated revealed its acquisition of Coherent, Inc., thus establishing itself as a global leader in materials, networking, and laser technologies. This merger positions the unified entity to cater to four primary sectors including industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the laser warning system market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on sensor (1 & 2 sensors, 3 & 4 sensors, more than 4 sensors), type (beam riding detection, laser range finder, laser target designators), and end use (military or ground forces, navy or marine forces, air force), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

