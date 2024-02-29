DatChat Unleashes AI Dog Racing and Full Monetization in Habytat Metaverse Expansion

Company’s social media ecosystem grows with new update to HabyPets AI-powered game

New Brunswick, NJ, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced a significant enhancement to its Habytat Metaverse with the release of its AI Dog Racing. This latest update introduces a comprehensive monetization across the Habytat platform, showcasing video ads and in-world purchases.

On December 28th, DatChat launched its HabyPets interactive game, allowing users the ability to adopt, train, and showcase pets and engage with their virtual pets through personalized one-on-one activities that include pet care, outdoor exploration, and visits to the virtual dog parks. Within the AI Dog Racing metaverse, users can compete against other players or AI dogs to climb leaderboards to qualify for future prizes. The update also introduces purchasable items for dogs, such as automatic cleaners and feeders, clothing, accessories, and growth accelerators.

"With the introduction of our HabyPets interactive game and the exciting release of our AI Dog Racing, we are presenting our users with a unique opportunity to not only bond with their virtual pets but also participate in friendly competition within the metaverse,” says DatChat CEO, Darin Myman. “Beyond being a game, our platform offers a dynamic experience where users can foster, train, and compete, transforming the virtual realm of HabyPets into a lively and thrilling community. We are also opening our channels for revenue opportunities that include video ads and in-world purchases, which represent an exciting prospect for long-term, sustainable growth.”

In 2023, the global in-app purchase market reached $144.6 billion. IMARC Group projects the market to increase to $517.8 Billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the period from 2024 to 2032.

About Habytat

Habytat by SmarterVerse, a subsidiary of DatChat Inc., is a metaverse platform and privacy-first social network. By dramatically lowering the financial and technical barriers to entry to the metaverse, Habytat is democratizing access to the digital realm and giving users a remarkable opportunity to co-create community, business and life together. Built on SmarterVerse Holding’s patented privacy technology, Habytat grants users complete control over their data, creating a social network users can trust. Learn more at habytat.io.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

