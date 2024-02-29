AITX's Subsidiary RAD Surpasses 400 Unit Fiscal Year Order Intake Milestone

RAD Experiences Its Strongest Order Intake Year to Date



Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions along with its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), has officially announced reaching a milestone of 400 device orders throughout its fiscal year, which concludes on February 29. With one additional day remaining before the fiscal year-end, RAD is poised to potentially surpass this significant achievement, further announcements are expected in the coming week.

This accomplishment by RAD is particularly notable given the global challenges faced by businesses over the past year. The Company's ability not only to navigate these challenges but also to thrive, underscores a strong and growing interest in AI and robotic solutions that enhance security and improve overall operational efficiency.

Mark Folmer, CPP, PSP, FSyI, President of RAD, commented on reaching the milestone, “Hitting 400 orders is a clear indication of RAD’s leadership in the AI-driven security solutions market. We are proud to play a pivotal role in defining the future of security and productivity with our innovative solutions. We eagerly anticipate closing out the fiscal year and are optimistic about what the final tally will reveal.”

AITX, through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices , Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers these tremendous cost savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai , www.radsecurity.com , www.stevereinharz.com , www.radgroup.ai , www.raddog.ai , and www.radlightmyway.com , or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

