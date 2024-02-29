Cancer Supportive Drugs Market to Reach $24.9 Billion, Globally By 2032 | CAGR: 2.03% - Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of cancer and adverse effects associated with use of cancer drugs, increase in the adoption of cancer supportive care drugs and growth in the geriatric population drive the growth of the global cancer supportive drugs market.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Cancer Supportive Care Drugs Market By Type (Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agents, Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factors, Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Nonsteroidal Anti Inflammatory Drugs, and Others), Application (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Liver Cancer, Stomach Cancer, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, and Online Providers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global cancer supportive drugs market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $24.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 2.03% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth

Growth in healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of cancer cases and growth in awareness regarding the use of cancer supportive drugs are the factors that drive the growth of the global cancer supportive drugs market. However, advancements in targeted therapy for cancer hinder the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in healthcare expansion is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the cancer supportive drugs market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size In 2022 $20.3 Billion Market Size In 2032 $24.9 Billion CAGR 2.03% No. Of Pages In Report 334 Segments Covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, And Region Drivers Rise In Prevalence Of Cancer And Adverse Effects Associated With Use Of Cancer Drugs. Increase In Adoption Of Cancer Supportive Care Drugs. Growth In Geriatric Population. Opportunities Increase In R&D And Number Of Pipeline Cancer Supportive Care Drugs. Restraints Advancements In Targeted Therapy For Cancer

Recession Scenario

During a recession, the impact on the healthcare industry, including cancer supportive drugs, can be significant.

The economic downturns may hinder research and development investment. However, the growing number of cancer cases and the rising focus on post-cancer treatment care can drive interest in cancer supportive drugs.

The granulocyte colony-stimulating factors segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

By type, the granulocyte colony-stimulating factors segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global cancer supportive drugs market This is attributed to G-CSFs playing a crucial role in supporting cancer patients by stimulating the production of white blood cells, thereby aiding in the prevention of infections during chemotherapy. This vital function has positioned G-CSFs as a primary choice in cancer supportive care, driving their market share and revenue. However, the antiemetics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period. Antiemetics significantly enhances the quality of life for patients undergoing chemotherapy. The rising demand for effective nausea and vomiting control is expected to drive the rapid growth of the antiemetics segment in the cancer supportive care drugs market.

The breast cancer segment is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

By application, the breast cancer segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global cancer supportive drugs market. The surge in breast cancer prevalence and increased adoption of diverse treatments, often accompanied by side effects, contribute to a rising demand for cancer supportive care drugs. This sustained need positions the breast cancer segment as a significant driver of market revenue. However, the lung cancer segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period owing to a surge in lung cancer cases, intensifying the demand for supportive care interventions. As awareness about the importance of comprehensive and effective supportive care grows and treatment options expand, there is an imperative need to address the unique challenges associated with lung cancer. This drive is essential for enhancing the overall quality of life for individuals affected by lung cancer, emphasizing the critical role of supportive care in managing the complexities of the disease and its treatments.

The drug stores & retail pharmacies segment maintained its lead position during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment dominated the market in 2022, accounting for almost half of the global cancer supportive drugs market, owing to several factors, including convenience, accessibility, and the widespread presence of drug stores and retail pharmacies. Additionally, the familiarity of patients with these establishments, along with the availability of over-the-counter supportive care products, contributes to the segment's revenue dominance. However, the online providers segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the convenience, accessibility, and ability to reach a broader audience through digital channels. In addition, advancements in e-commerce and telehealth technologies further drive the online providers' significance in the cancer supportive care drugs market, making them a dynamic and evolving aspect of the healthcare landscape.

North America is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for almost half of the global cancer supportive drugs market revenue, owing to several factors. The robust market position is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high cancer incidence, advanced treatment accessibility, and a strong focus on improving patient outcomes in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 2.81% during the forecast period owing to the large population base, increase in healthcare awareness, and rise in incidences of cancer cases contributing to a growing demand for cancer supportive care drugs in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

F. Hoffmann-la Roche AG

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Merck And Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cancer supportive drugs market. These players have adopted different strategies such as agreement and product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

