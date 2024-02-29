Moblico Partners with Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to Introduce AI-driven Mobile Product Search for Distributors

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing software, today announced its partnership with Moblico, a leader in mobile engagement solutions for wholesale distributors, providing mobile messaging and custom branded mobile apps.

Moblico will leverage Bridgeline's HawkSearch to grow revenue for distributors through mobile search. The partnership combines Moblico's mobile engagement solutions with HawkSearch's AI search technology, enabling distributors to interact with customers in real-time, increasing customer retention and revenue.

Moblico has extended its expertise to thousands of wholesale distribution centers and manufacturers across the US, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. Similarly, HawkSearch brings a proven track record of working with many leading distributors such as Misumi USA, Packard, and Kirby Risk.

Pierre Barbeau, CEO of Moblico, remarked on the collaboration, “Our partnership with Bridgeline enhances the distributor's online experience by merging HawkSearch's AI technology with our mobile solutions. We look forward to the positive effects on our customers' operations."

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline, stated, " Partnering with Moblico, a leader in mobile solutions for distributors, aligns with our commitment to increasing revenue for eCommerce brands within the distribution industry. Together, we are bringing the best of mobile engagement and search technology to the market, helping distributors achieve unparalleled growth."

About Moblico

Since 2010, Moblico has provided mobile communication, marketing, and commerce solutions to independent wholesale distributors in the US, Canada, Latin America, and Europe. Moblico is best known for its attentive and responsive client support, focus on the needs of wholesale distributors, best-in-class single source mobile engagement platform, and raving fan customers. www.moblico.com.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com .