VERB’S MARKET.live Second Frankie Avalon Livestream Shopping Show Draws More Than 25,000 Viewers 

Third Show in the Weekly Series Broadcasts Live Today at 3pm PT/ 6pm ET on MARKET.live and Social Media Channels

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready for another extraordinary livestream shopping experience as Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) proudly presents the third episode of the exclusive Frankie Avalon Livestream Shopping Series on MARKET.live. Join us today, Thursday, February 29th, at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET for an immersive journey into love, music, and wellness with the legendary entertainer, Frankie Avalon, co-hosted by the charismatic Albany Irvin.



Event Details:

Date/Time: Thursday, February 29th at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET

Co-Hosts: Frankie Avalon and Albany Irvin (albanyirvin.com)

The previous livestream event drew an incredible audience of well over 25,000 viewers across multiple platforms, all eager to connect with the global icon, Frankie Avalon. Join us today as Frankie shares stories of his extraordinary career, including many behind-the-scenes tales of the numerous Hollywood and music industry celebrities with whom he worked and was privileged to know. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the excitement, engage with fans worldwide, and explore exclusive offers on Frankie's Fruit and Veggie Supplements.

Why You Should Attend:

Global Connection: Join thousands of fans worldwide in an intimate conversation with Frankie Avalon, delving into the essence of love, music, and wellness.

Join thousands of fans worldwide in an intimate conversation with Frankie Avalon, delving into the essence of love, music, and wellness. Exclusive Offers: Frankie will present exclusive bundles of his acclaimed Fruit and Veggie Supplements and Zero Pain Cream available for a limited time during the livestream.

Frankie will present exclusive bundles of his acclaimed Fruit and Veggie Supplements and Zero Pain Cream available for a limited time during the livestream. Interactive Simulcast: The event will be simulcast across various social channels, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for audiences on different platforms.



RSVP now and mark your calendars for today at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET. Immerse yourself in an extraordinary celebration of life with Frankie Avalon on MARKET.live.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences. Creators and entrepreneurs that join MARKET.live’s drop ship program and TikTok affiliate program can earn income selling products from popular MARKET.live retailers. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

