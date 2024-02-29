Actelis Achieves National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Certification for Data Cyber Security

Certification advances Actelis’ continued progress with government and non-government organizations

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has achieved U.S. Department of Commerce National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) certification for FIPS 140-2 cryptographic standard. NIST’s FIPS is a standard for the protection of sensitive or valuable data within Federal government systems and is mandatory for federal agencies, contractors, and vendors. Additionally, NIST standards are utilized by non-government organizations looking to establish strong information security programs.



This important achievement follows Actelis’ announcement in September 2023 that it achieved third party validation for FIPS which was a necessary first step towards certification. To achieve certified status, Actelis underwent a rigorous approval process, collaborating closely with its partner, WolfSSL, a leader in embedded software security. WolfSSL’s cryptography library has been validated on many leading operating environments such as Dell, Intel, Samsung, and Sony.

“NIST standards are recognized and followed globally for public agencies and private organizations,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman & CEO of Actelis. “Since Actelis solutions are built to be installed within critical infrastructure networks, we will be able to leverage this achievement to facilitate our global business development activities throughout a variety of industries.”

Actelis’ solutions are deployed in over 40 countries for a wide range of applications. The company’s hybrid-fiber devices can be found in major international airports, along national highways and railways, within the network of smart cities and large energy providers, and on military bases. These networks are all vulnerable to cyber-attacks, especially at the edge of the networks where IoT devices such as sensors and cameras are installed. Actelis is trusted by network providers to safely transport critical data between these devices and the customers’ network operations centers.

Actelis not only helps secure its customers’ networks, it also makes it possible to deploy Gigabit fiber-grade connectivity in just hours. By utilizing the fiber or wiring already installed in the network, Actelis can quickly enable and extend secure fiber quality data transmissions even to distant and remote locations. Customers save a tremendous amount of time and money because they avoid the costs associated with engineering, construction and permitting.

“Operators have to continuously expand their networks to allow for the addition of new devices and systems,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We give them peace of mind knowing that our solution has achieved critical cyber-security certifications and that we can help them complete their networking projects without having to worry about installing miles of new cabling.”

