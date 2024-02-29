SoundThinking Announces Investor Events for March

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (formerly ShotSpotter, Inc.), a leading public safety technology company, is scheduled to participate in the following investor events during the month of March:

The Citizens JMP Technology Conference

Presenting Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

36th Annual ROTH Conference

Presenting Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel (Dana Point, CA)

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SoundThinking management, please contact Gateway Group at SSTI@gateway-grp.com.

SoundThinking Investor Day

SoundThinking management is hosting an investor day for institutional investors and sell-side analysts on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at the Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, NY. Presentations are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time and end at approximately 12:00 p.m. Eastern time.

SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart will be joined other senior executives across the organization to discuss the company’s vision, growth drivers, go-to-market strategy, SafetySmart™ platform, and financial model, followed by a question-and-answer session.

A live video webcast of the event and slide presentation will be made available here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website. An archived replay will be available following the event at the same link.

In-person attendance is by invitation only. For those who would like to attend the event in-person, please contact SoundThinking’s IR team at SSTI@gateway-grp.com.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 250 customers and 2,000 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. Our SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the foremost law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; and SafePointe®, a next-generation concealed weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 (949) 574-3860

SSTI@gateway-grp.com