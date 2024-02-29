New Pacific Institute Report Finds Substantial Opportunity for Urban Stormwater Capture to Enhance Water Resilience in Communities Across the United States

National assessment quantifies vast potential to capture urban stormwater, volume equivalent to more than 90% of annual municipal and industrial water withdrawals

Oakland, California, USA, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pacific Institute, a US-based global water think tank, in partnership with 2NDNATURE today released a new national assessment finding substantial opportunities for expanded stormwater capture and use approaches to improve water resilience in urban areas across the United States. The pivotal study quantifies the volumetric potential of stormwater runoff in urban areas, finding 59.5 million acre-feet per year (AFY) of urban stormwater runoff is generated, exceeding earlier estimates. This is equivalent to an annual average of more than 53 billion gallons per day.

The report, entitled “Untapped Potential: An Assessment of Urban Stormwater Runoff in the United States,” was developed using a spatially distributed modeling approach from 2NDNATURE to fill a gap in comprehensive national data. The analysis concludes that urban stormwater capture is currently underutilized. It also finds that greater uptake of this strategy could improve water resilience by mitigating impacts on communities from intensifying flooding and drought driven by climate change, diversifying water supplies to address water scarcity risks, and reducing water pollution. While the findings are specific to the United States, insights from the assessment can inform water resilience strategies globally.

“The numbers are clear. It’s time to elevate the role of stormwater capture in the national water conversation,” said Dr. Bruk Berhanu, Senior Researcher at the Pacific Institute and lead author of the report. “Urban communities across the country are grappling with water scarcity risks, more severe and frequent flooding and drought due to climate change, and constraints on traditional water supplies. There is vast opportunity for stormwater capture strategies to help solve many of these challenges, enhancing overall water resilience.”

Key findings of the analysis include:

Urban areas in the United States generate approximately 59.5 million AFY of stormwater on average. This is equivalent to 93% of total municipal and industrial water withdrawals in 2015, the most recent year with available data. Outsized coastal opportunities: Coastal subbasins present an outsized opportunity for increased stormwater capture. While coastal subbasins constitute just 12% of urban land area, they generate 37% (21.9 million AFY) of the national stormwater runoff potential. The authors note it is not feasible, legal, or desirable to capture all urban stormwater runoff. In some areas, for example, downstream users, including ecosystems, rely on those flows to meet their water needs. However, capturing runoff in coastal subbasins could have fewer adverse impacts on downstream users and can also improve water quality in coastal waterways.

Stormwater capture strategies include a diverse range of approaches that can be pursued at a variety of scales. Applications include traditional grey infrastructure, such as storm sewers that route stormwater to treatment plants for reuse and storage ponds for groundwater infiltration; green infrastructure, such as raingardens and bioswales that use plants and soils to slow, filter, and store stormwater in underground aquifers; and a mix of green-grey infrastructure. Green infrastructure in particular offers a range of co-benefits, including urban greening and cooling.

“This study reveals that stormwater capture presents a significant yet unrealized opportunity for enhancing urban water management across the United States,” says Dr. Nicole Beck, CEO of 2NDNATURE. “Realizing its full potential demands concerted efforts from all stakeholders involved—from researchers to policymakers and regulatory bodies, and from utilities to local communities.”

Key recommendations of the report include:

The report encourages the treatment of stormwater for a broader range of applications, including potable and indoor uses, to maximize its integration into urban water supplies. It also recommends increased adoption of green infrastructure to support other community benefits, such as urban cooling and greenspace enhancement. Break down governance silos via regional approaches and interagency coordination: Emphasizing the economic challenges of individual stormwater projects and the multiple benefits of stormwater capture, the report calls for greater inter-agency collaboration and regional approaches.

The report is part of the Pacific Institute’s ongoing research advancing water efficiency and reuse strategies to build water resilience in the United States and globally. It follows the Pacific Institute’s 2022 groundbreaking report, “The Untapped Potential of California’s Urban Water Supply: Water Efficiency, Water Reuse, and Stormwater Capture,” which revealed California could reduce urban water use by 30%-48% through investments in water efficiency measures, more than triple municipal water reuse, and significantly increase stormwater capture across the state. The Pacific Institute will release additional national assessments quantifying the potential for water efficiency and reuse across the United States starting later in 2024.

Founded in 1987, the Pacific Institute is a global water think tank that combines science-based thought leadership with active outreach to influence local, national, and international efforts in developing sustainable water policies. From working with Fortune 500 companies to frontline communities, our mission is to create and advance solutions to the world’s most pressing water challenges. Since 2009, the Pacific Institute has also acted as co-secretariat for the CEO Water Mandate, a global commitment platform that mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship. For more information, visit pacinst.org.

Founded in 2005, 2NDNATURE. is a pioneering force in applied geospatial science, dedicated to crafting innovative solutions that empower municipalities, institutions, and corporate landowners to revolutionize their approach to stormwater management. Our mission is to bring peer-reviewed science in accessible map-based formats to inform more resilient land management decisions. With a widespread clientele across the United States, 2NDNATURE goes beyond conventional solutions, providing users with a comprehensive toolkit to understand their stormwater challenges, uncover opportunities, and transform stormwater into a valuable resource. We not only equip our clients to manage stormwater effectively but also enable them to communicate the substantial benefits of their investments with impact. For more information, visit 2ndnaturewater.com.

