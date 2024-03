Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market Expected to Increase by USD 239.71 Billion by 2032 | AMR

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market

By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector fuel the Europe cold chain logistics market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ฅ๐ž๐, โ€œ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐„๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ, ๐“๐ž๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž: ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ, ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿโ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ,โ€ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ข๐ณ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ ๐‚๐ก๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ”๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ—.๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ”% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.

Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the Europe cold chain logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The Europe seed and flower cold chain logistic market has witnessed significant growth due to the increase in demand for fresh and high-quality flowers and plants. In addition, 25% of the flowers sold in the EU are imported from outside of the region, mainly from Kenya, Ecuador, and Ethiopia. Throughout this journey, flowers are maintained under stable conditions at the right temperature (2-4 degree Celsius) to keep their fragrance intact and fresh for up to 3 weeks. The rise in demand for customized gifts and farming products boost the demand for the cold chain logistics market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

๐Œ๐’๐‚ ๐Œ๐„๐ƒ๐ˆ๐“๐„๐‘๐‘๐€๐๐„๐€๐ ๐’๐‡๐ˆ๐๐๐ˆ๐๐† ๐‚๐Ž๐Œ๐๐€๐๐˜, .๐๐Ž๐€๐“๐”๐Œ ๐‹๐Ž๐†๐ˆ๐’๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐’, ๐‹๐ˆ๐๐„๐€๐†๐„ ๐‹๐Ž๐†๐ˆ๐’๐“๐ˆ๐‚๐’ ๐‡๐Ž๐‹๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’, ๐‹๐‹๐‚, .๐†๐„๐Ž๐ƒ๐ˆ๐’, ๐๐‹๐”๐„ ๐–๐€๐“๐„๐‘ ๐’๐‡๐ˆ๐๐๐ˆ๐๐†, ๐Š๐‹๐Ž๐Ž๐’๐“๐„๐‘๐๐Ž๐„๐‘, ๐€๐†๐‘๐Ž ๐Œ๐„๐‘๐‚๐‡๐€๐๐“๐’ ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐”๐, ๐‹๐‹๐‚, ๐Š๐”๐„๐‡๐๐„ + ๐๐€๐†๐„๐‹ ๐ˆ๐๐“๐„๐‘๐๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐€๐‹ ๐€๐†, ๐ƒ๐„๐”๐“๐’๐‚๐‡๐„ ๐๐Ž๐’๐“ ๐€๐† (๐ƒ๐‡๐‹ ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐”๐), ๐ƒ๐’๐• (๐ƒ๐’๐• ๐๐€๐๐€๐‹๐๐ˆ๐๐€)

In addition, as time and temperature are crucial factors in post-harvest management, the food cold chain is an important component of any supply chain for perishable foods. Many agricultural products, for instance, degrade at the same pace in an hour at a high temperature of 25ยฐC as they do in a week at a low temperature of 1ยฐC. This creates demand for cold chain logistics to improve food shelf life, which, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.

Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Based on region, Germany held the major share in 2015, holding more than one-fifths of the total market. At the same time, the market across France would showcase the fastest CAGR of 20.3% by 2025. The other regions studied in the report include UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

