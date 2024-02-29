SELLAS Life Sciences to Present SLS009 Phase 1 Data from Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients at the 2024 European School of Haematology (ESH) Conference: Updated Date and Time

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that the date and time for the presentation of data from the acute myeloid leukemia cohort of patients in the Phase 1 dose-escalation study of SLS009 (formerly GFH009) will be presented in an oral presentation at the 2024 European School of Haematology Acute Leukaemias (ESH) Conference: How to Diagnose and Treat Acute Leukaemias, taking place March 1-3, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden has changed from Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 12 pm CEST to Friday March 1, 2024 at 12:55 pm CEST.



The presentation details are below:

Title: Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study of GFH009 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Date and Time: Friday, March 1, 2024, at 12:55 pm CEST

Session Title: Leukemia Treatment Challenges

Presenter: Dr. Tapan Kadia, Professor in the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas

Abstract Number: 6192705

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy and combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing SLS009 (formerly GFH009), a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China. For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements,” including those relating to future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “plan,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “intend,” or “continue” and other words or terms of similar meaning. These statements include, without limitation, statements related to events to occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties with oncology product development and clinical success thereof, the uncertainty of regulatory approval, and other risks and uncertainties affecting SELLAS and its development programs as set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in SELLAS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2023 and in its other SEC filings. Other risks and uncertainties of which SELLAS is not currently aware may also affect SELLAS’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. SELLAS undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

