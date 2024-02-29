Momcozy Earns Top Product Awards in 2024 Maternity and Baby Care Contests

New York, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognition by Prestigious Organizations Solidify Brand’s Position as a Global Leader in Empowering Mothers



World-renowned maternity and baby care brand Momcozy has recently added a number of prestigious industry awards to its mantle, continuing the brand’s strong start to 2024 and further solidifying its position as a global leader in empowering mothers.



Momcozy earned a pair of Gold Awards from Bizziebaby, a United Kingdom-based independent review site for maternity products, for the brand’s V2 Hands-Free Breast Pump and its Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra . A Bizziebaby tester lauded the V2 Hands-Free Breast Pump as “a very good value for the money” and “one of the best” breast pumps on the market. Of the Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra, Bizziebaby highlighted the product’s comfort and feel—with a reviewer observing that the product “stays smooth without digging in” and calling it “the best nursing bra” she's owned.



Momcozy’s portfolio of leading maternity and baby care items also received acclaim from the US-based Mom’s Choice Awards, a globally recognized program for family-friendly product and service reviews that evaluates thousands of items from over 60 countries. Momcozy’s trio of gold-winning Mom’s Choice Award products included its Warming and Vibration Lactation Massager , a IPX7 waterproof massager that’s proven to relieve discomfort and enhance milk flow, its easy-to-operate 3 Layers Fast Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer , and the Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra.



The Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra earned an impressive third top award for 2024 from the UK-headquartered Positive Birth Company, whose awards utilize both a panel of expert judges as well as community reviewers to recognize and celebrate the most outstanding products in pregnancy, parenting, and baby care. The firm voted Momcozy’s Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra as its top product for 2024, and awarded Momcozy’s M5 wearable breast pump as its 2024 runner-up.



After winning Best of the Bump Awards 2023 last December, the brand’s 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitor took home a Bizziebaby silver award for its “excellent” video and audio quality that provides “clear and crisp images and sound, even in low-light conditions,” according to a reviewer. Its naturally antibacterial Bamboo Diaper also earned a silver award thanks to the product’s value and “very good quality.” Finally, the Mom’s Choice Awards issued a silver honor to Momcozy’s Cordless Portable Baby Warmer .



Used and endorsed by more than 3 million moms, Momcozy will remain committed to creating globally renowned products that support mothers in caring for their babies.



Mothers across the world can share their stories and connect with other mothers through Momcozy’s Facebook group, the momcozyfansclub .





Tim Neesh tim198515@gmail.com