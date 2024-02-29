Atomic Data Grows Game Day Roster, Signs Three New Soccer Clubs

Seven teams now leveraging Atomic Data for IT solutions.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing a winning streak that began in Minnesota, Atomic Data revealed more national growth by welcoming three additional soccer clubs to their lineup. The IT solutions provider recently secured partnership deals with Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City, and Houston Dynamo FC.



The symbiotic, multi-year partnerships provide a host of advanced IT services to each Club’s facilities and front office staff.

As the Official IT Partner for Seattle Sounders FC, Atomic Data is hardening the club’s endpoints with EDR solutions, implementing InfoSec best practices, and enabling the team to better track IT operations.

“As a strategic partner, Atomic Data is working closely with our internal IT team to implement best practices and strengthen our information security and network operations. They are providing subject matter expertise that will allow us to scale our business and provide best in class IT services to our key stakeholders,” Seattle Sounders FC Director of IT Joe Welsh said.

Sporting Kansas City rests easy, knowing that the critical network gear at Children’s Mercy Park and their other facilities is up and humming 24x7. Plus, their staff lean on Atomic Data’s always-live technical support and advanced security expertise, keeping the front office productive and secure.

Finally, Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash benefit from vCIO-led technology leadership, complete infrastructure monitoring, and weekly on-site support at Shell Energy Stadium and office locations.

“Effective and efficient IT solutions are a crucial aspect of any organization, and our partnership with Atomic Data has proven to be both since joining forces last year,” HDFC Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Stewart said. “We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Atomic Data and look forward to fortifying our technology solutions across all facets of the business.”

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data, trusted IT provider for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, is on a mission to deliver always-on, custom-tailored technology solutions and objective IT leadership.

Game Day Technologies® powered by Atomic Data enables owners and teams to right size and modernize their venues, districts, training facilities, and back offices with objective, holistic technology oversight and activation.

