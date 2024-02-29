Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT on March 5, 2024; and

Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 2:10 p.m. ET / 11:10 a.m. PT on March 5, 2024; and A podium presentation at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2024 in Miami at 8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT on March 13, 2024.

Webcasts of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with archived replays available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of NASH, for which there are no treatments currently approved in the United States or Europe. FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in NASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results.

Contact:

Maria Yonkoski

ICR Westwicke

203-682-7167

maria.yonkoski@westwicke.com