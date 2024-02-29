Bionano to Present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, will present at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference on March 6, 2024.



Conference & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 Time: 12:50 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. ET Presenter: Erik Holmlin, PhD, CEO of Bionano Webcast: Link to Register





A replay / recording of the session will be available following the conference through the Bionano website at https://ir.bionano.com/ for at least 30 days.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. Bionano’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. Bionano offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, Bionano also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Bionano also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. Bionano additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis technology.

Unless specifically noted otherwise, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com



