Qu Adds Iconic GoTo Foods’ Portfolio to its Unified Commerce Platform

All brands within GoTo Foods will streamline the guest experience across order channels using Qu as the technology solution

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu , the restaurant technology company pioneering the industry’s first unified commerce platform, today announced GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) has selected Qu as its single POS platform for all seven of its industry-leading brands including Auntie Anne’s®, Cinnabon®, Carvel®, Jamba®, McAlister’s Deli®, Moe’s Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky’s®.



Aligning with the company’s goal for unified enterprise platform capabilities and enhancing the guest experience across all channels, the selection of Qu will bring a modern and innovation-focused technology foundation—providing more value for franchisees, guests, restaurant teams, and multiple corporate support teams.

“Our strategy remains to provide best-in-class resources to our franchisees and Qu is a unified omni-channel technology platform that all of the brands within the GoTo Foods portfolio can benefit from,” said Nandu Gandhi, Chief Technology and Data Officer GoTo Foods. “We are currently in the pilot phase and rapidly expanding across brands. We look forward to getting this technology in the hands of our franchisees and their businesses to provide a reliable and stable POS solution.”

Qu combines native solutions that integrate with delivery and catering providers, online ordering, digital menu boards and multiple loyalty and back of house technology providers—all from a single menu database and management portal. The open and flexible platform upgrade gives complete ownership of the tech ecosystem and the ability to use Qu native and third-partner solutions, based on what makes the most sense for specific business needs. Qu’s real-time local redundant cloud reduces limitations caused by connectivity and bandwidth, creating a stable and interruption-free experience.

With Qu’s modern micro-services architecture and triple-redundant commerce cloud, the GoTo Foods portfolio benefits with normalized data, arming analytics and insights teams with clean, centralized and uniform data that’s easier to interpret and act upon. Qu’s industry-first edge computing solution substantially improves redundancy and speed with real-time syncing between the public and in-store clouds—while reducing dependency on internet connectivity.

“Five years ago, Qu set out on a path to create a platform from the ground up to address the needs of large multi-brand restaurant chains exclusively in the QSR and fast casual segments,” said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. “This unique collaboration with GoTo Foods is a confirmation of that strategy and underscores the value of staying focused and continuing to invest, even through the massively disruptive COVID environment.”

GoTo Foods is unlocking real-time data and creating economic value for franchisees and their businesses to make better decisions when it matters most. The system speed, third party integrations, platform uptime, data access, and reduced menu management complexities all add up to create value and ROI. Qu’s customers report cost savings, labor efficiencies and revenue-driving opportunities.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of December 31, 2023, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,700 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in all 50 states and over 60 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne’s®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe’s Southwest Grill®, McAlister’s Deli®, and Schlotzsky’s® brand names, as well as the Seattle’s Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. GoTo Foods is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work ® , the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience. Please visit www.gotofoods.com to learn more.

About Qu

Qu is evolving restaurant POS, responsibly, by going beyond fragmented systems into a more consistent, manageable experience for enterprise operators and guests alike. Our industry-leading Unified Commerce Platform connects the ordering, operations, and guest engagement functions—delivering the real-time data needed to drive loyal, repeat customers.

Exclusively focused on the quick service and fast casual restaurant segments, our mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities and drive profit margins; one order at a time. Above all else, Qu prides itself on transparent, responsible partnerships rooted in financial and moral stewardship for the restaurant industry.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com .

