Spectaire Enhances Production to 500 Units Monthly Due to Unprecedented Market Demand

Spectaire Expands Manufacturing Output Following Complete Presale of Six-Month Stock

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a decisive response to extraordinary market demand, Spectaire Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEC), a pioneer in environmental measurement technology, has announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities, aiming to achieve a production rate of 500 AireCore units per month by August 2024. This expansion strategy is in direct reaction to the exceptional demand that resulted in the complete sell-out of its inventory from February to August 2024.



Robust Production Increase to Address Surging Market Needs

In an era where emissions reduction is not just a goal but a necessity, Spectaire's AireCore units, notably in the trucking and the recently expanded Oil & Gas sectors, have been reserved several months ahead. To meet this extraordinary demand and guarantee prompt delivery to its clientele, Spectaire is substantially upgrading its production facilities.

During a recent visit to Coghlin Companies, Spectaire's leadership, including CEO Brian Semkiw, CTO Dr. Brian Hemond, other company directors, and a principal customer, observed the ambitious expansion efforts. "Elevating our production to 500 units monthly by August 2024 is a significant achievement for Spectaire. It signifies our dedication to fulfilling customer requirements and our vital role in the global effort to reduce emissions," Semkiw asserted.

Fully Pre-Sold Inventory: Evidence of Robust Market Demand

The announcement that Spectaire's entire stock from February to August 2024 has been pre-sold highlights the urgent market need for efficient emissions control solutions. This milestone has motivated Spectaire to reopen its pre-order process to accommodate the escalating demand.

Gregory Hancke of MLab, a leading system provider in Germany, emphasized the importance of AireCore units in tackling Real Drive Emissions (RDE) challenges, particularly with the impending Euro 7 standards. "The European market's keen interest in the AireCore units underscores our commitment to providing innovative solutions that adhere to strict emissions regulations."

Moreover, Spectaire acknowledges the collaboration with partners and customers in developing the latest Oil & Gas units. "Our capacity to increase production underscores the collaborative success with our partners, facilitating the rapid introduction of cutting-edge functionalities," Dr. Brian Hemond, CTO of Spectaire, commented.

This production landmark reflects Spectaire's expanding influence across diverse industries and new markets, demonstrating the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled value through its innovative solutions. With flexible subscription plans ranging from $100 monthly to $10000 annually per unit, Spectaire is set to make a significant impact on global emissions reduction efforts.

For additional information, contact:

IR@spectaire.com

About Spectaire Holdings Inc.: Spectaire Holdings Inc. https://www.spectaire.com (NASDAQ: SPEC), stands at the forefront of air quality and emissions reduction technology. With a relentless focus on innovation and environmental sustainability, Spectaire is committed to helping industries monetize their investments in emissions mitigation to the benefit of their businesses, the economy, and the environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Spectaire and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by Spectaire with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the following: Spectaire’s ability to operate as a going concern; Spectaire’s requirement of significant additional capital; Spectaire’s limited operating history; Spectaire’s history of losses; Spectaire’s ability to attract qualified management; Spectaire’s ability to adapt to rapid and significant technological change and respond to introductions of new products in order to remain competitive; the loss of, or nonperformance by, one or more significant customers; disruptions of Spectaire’s manufacturing operation; changes in governmental regulations reducing demand for Spectaire’s products or increasing Spectaire’s expenses; the effects of global health crises on Spectaire’s business plans, financial condition and liquidity; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; Spectaire’s failure to obtain any necessary permits or comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; accidents, equipment breakdowns, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; potential cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; potential legal proceedings; and Spectaire’s failure to obtain or maintain insurance covering all of Spectaire’s operations.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of Spectaire prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters addressed herein and attributable to Spectaire or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, Spectaire undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.









