OneMedNet Signs New Network Partnership Agreement with One of the Largest Private Hospital Operators in U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet” or the “Company”), the leading curator of regulatory-grade imaging Real World Data (“iRWD”), today announced a partnership with a large-scale, multi-state healthcare system to advance the development of new diagnostic and treatment solutions using OneMedNet’s iRWD™. Pharmaceutical, AI, medical device, and clinical research organizations are increasingly leveraging the use of existing real world data across many stages of development from ideation up to and including post-market surveillance.



“Life science organizations have experienced tremendous benefit in utilizing RWD in their innovation process and go-to-market execution,” said Aaron Green, OneMedNet President. “The challenge they all face is getting access to diverse high quality data that is interpretable and flawlessly accurate. Importantly, we not only provide Life Science organizations with more accurate data, we also enable more accurate decision-making.”

This new partner has over 30 hospitals spread across 9 states and serves over 2 million people annually with noteworthy specialty clinics in the fields of Neurology, Orthopedics, Oncology and Cardiology. The addition of this organization has increased our partner network by approximately 15% and is accelerating our ability to provide the specific data our customers need. This allows OneMedNet to fulfill customer orders faster and more broadly than has been done in the past.

Often, life science innovators require data that is extremely specific with precise multi-variable and multi-level matching on a longitudinal scale. In order to meet these requirements, the RWD curating company must have a massive network and the ability to add new partners quickly. With OneMedNet’s indexing platform and unparalleled data curation team, OneMedNet is at the forefront in providing RWD, inclusive of imaging, to the market.

The OneMedNet iRWD™ network consists of over 235 healthcare systems and providers who not only provide state-of-the-art patient care today, but also want to be the transformational driver for impactful and measurable care improvements tomorrow.

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. For more information, please visit www.onemednet.com.

