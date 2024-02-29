Vintage Beyond: Unveiling Toronto's Hidden Gem of Vintage Design

Discover a timeless collection of vintage and bespoke pieces curated for design enthusiasts

TORONTO, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vintage Beyond is thrilled to announce its official opening to the public. This hidden gem of vintage design has been captivating the hearts of design enthusiasts, collectors, and individuals seeking timeless sophistication since its soft launch this winter.

Conceptualized by Tony Pham, a visionary with a passion for infusing everyday life with unexpected elegance, Vintage Beyond aims to bring exceptional, rare, and vintage showroom pieces from select international designers to Toronto. The store sets itself apart by meticulously reupholstering each piece, preserving their authenticity, and breathing new life into their storied past.

Whether you are a seasoned collector in search of investment-grade pieces or a homeowner looking to refresh your living space with a statement piece, Vintage Beyond offers something for everyone including custom or made-to-order products.

The store prioritizes sustainability and eco-consciousness, advocating for the reuse and repurposing of vintage furniture as a way to reduce environmental impact. Like an ever-evolving art gallery, the collection will grow and change based on broader design movements & collection availability. Currently, the store boasts the largest collection of authentic, mid-century Pierre Paulin items—a testament to the commitment to exceptional and rare vintage pieces.

When customers visit Vintage Beyond, they can expect not only a refined and cozy browsing experience but also attentive and knowledgeable staff who are passionate about their clients' design aspirations. Unlike conventional furniture outlets, each piece in the collection is handpicked by a team of discerning curators.

For more information, please visit Vintage Beyond at 180 Davenport Road, Toronto, ON, M5R 1J2, or visit the website at vintagebeyond.ca.

About Vintage Beyond:

