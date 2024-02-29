Recce Pharmaceuticals Continues Strategic Partnership with Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q), (the Company), the Company developing a new class of synthetic anti-infectives, today announced the continuation of work within its Anti-Infective Research (AIR) Unit at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI), to streamline its ongoing preclinical programs while investigating new indications for future clinical trials.



In 2023, Recce established its dedicated AIR Unit led by researcher Sohinee Sarkar, Ph.D., within MCRI’s state-of-the-art research facilities, underscoring the commitment of both organizations to drive innovation for anti-infective therapeutics.

This existing partnership has been instrumental in providing significant results in ongoing preclinical studies of Recce’s lead candidate, RECCE® 327, against a broad range of life-threatening infectious pathogens such as Escherichia coli, which can lead to urinary tract infections, and if left untreated, urosepsis, Mycobacterium abscessus, Streptococcus pneumoniae and Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a priority pathogen on the World Health Organization’s list of bacteria that poses the greatest threat to human health.

“The threat of antibiotic resistance is greater now than ever, and commercial-academic partnerships are crucial to advance antibiotic discovery,” said Professor Andrew Steer, Theme Director of Infection, Immunity, and Global Health at MCRI. “The partnership between Recce and MCRI will advance efforts and promote Australian leadership in the fight against antibiotic resistance.”

The collaboration between Recce’s AIR Unit and MCRI exemplifies the power of partnership in driving medical breakthroughs. As both organizations work together to advance anti-infective research, they remain committed to improving patient outcomes and addressing global health challenges.

James Graham, Chief Executive Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals, added, “Our continued work at the AIR Unit aligns with Murdoch Children’s mission to address the global health threat of anti-microbial resistance through innovative research. The synergy between our organizations will undoubtedly lead to ground-breaking discoveries that have the potential to transform the landscape of infectious disease treatment."

About Murdoch Children’s Research Institute

Murdoch Children's Research Institute is the largest child health research institute in Australia committed to making discoveries and developing treatments to improve child and adolescent health in Australia and around the world. They are pioneering new treatments, trialling better vaccines and improving ways of diagnosing and helping sick babies, children and adolescents. It is one of the only research institutes in Australia to offer genetic testing to find answers for families of children with previously undiagnosed conditions.

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE, FSE: R9Q) is developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline includes three patented, broad-spectrum, synthetic polymer anti-infectives: RECCE® 327 as an intravenous and topical therapy that is being developed for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening infections due to Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria including their superbug forms; RECCE® 435 as an orally administered therapy for bacterial infections; and RECCE® 529 for viral infections. Through their multi-layered mechanisms of action, Recce’s anti-infectives have the potential to overcome the hypercellular mutation of bacteria and viruses – the challenge of all existing antibiotics to date.

The FDA has awarded RECCE® 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE® 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the world’s only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development. RECCE® 327 is not yet market approved for use in humans with further clinical testing required to fully evaluate safety and efficacy.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, which is supporting present clinical trials. Recce’s anti-infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of its technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

