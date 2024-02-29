Silicone Surfactants Market Projected to Hit $2.48 BN by 2030, Driven by Rising Eco-friendly Personal Care Demand
Growing demand for eco-friendly personal care products and versatile applications across industries drive the Silicone Surfactants Market.
The Silicone Surfactants Market size was USD 1.75 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 2.48 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the SNS Insider report, the Silicone Surfactants Market reached a valuation of USD 1.75 billion in 2022 and is poised to achieve USD 2.48 billion by 2030, showcasing a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope:
Silicone surfactants, characterized by their water-miscible emulsifying polymers, are pivotal components across various industries, serving as solubilizers, foaming agents, and softeners. The market is witnessing a surge in demand, particularly from the paints & coatings industry, where these surfactants enhance coating formulations' properties. The cosmetics and personal care sector's rapid growth, fueled by the rising trend of natural and organic products, further propels the market. However, challenges such as the availability of cheaper alternatives and stringent regulatory approvals hinder market growth.
The Silicone Surfactants Market report provides a thorough overview, diving deep into the complexities and emerging trends within this specialized industry. It carefully examines the global landscape, covering key regions, market segments, and major players, offering stakeholders valuable insights to guide their strategic decisions. By analyzing factors like product variations, applications, and technological advancements, the report reveals the intricate balance between supply and demand, highlighting opportunities for growth and potential obstacles. Moreover, it investigates the impact of regulations, environmental considerations, and consumer preferences, offering a complete view of the market environment. Through its rigorous methodology and detailed analysis, the Silicone Surfactants Market report becomes an essential resource for industry experts, investors, and policymakers, empowering them to make informed decisions and foster sustainable development within this dynamic field.
Major Key Players in the Silicone Surfactants Market@
• Momentive
• DOW Inc.
• Elkem Silicones
• Innospec
• Evonik Industries AG
• Andisil
• Supreme Silicones
• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Siltech Corporation.
• and other
Market Analysis:
The burgeoning demand for natural and organic personal care products is driving the silicone surfactants market, with key players like Dow and Shin-Etsu investing in sustainable surfactant portfolios. Moreover, the increasing adoption of silicone surfactants in agriculture, cosmetics, and personal care formulations underscores their versatile applications, further boosting market growth.
By Type, Water-soluble silicone surfactants dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 62% in 2022, driven by their extensive use in agriculture, cosmetics, food & beverage, textiles, and home care formulations.
By Application, Emulsifiers held a significant share of about 32.5% in 2022, owing to their widespread application in cosmetics, personal care, and home care products.
Within end-user segments, personal care led the market with a revenue share of more than 34% in 2022, propelled by the growing need for foaming agents in the manufacturing of personal care products.
Segment Analysis:
By Type
• Water-soluble
• Oil-soluble
by Application
• Emulsifiers
• Defoaming Agents
• Foaming Agents
• Wetting Agents
• Dispersants
• Others
by End-user
• Agriculture
• Textile
• Building & Construction
• Personal Care
• Others
Key Regional Development:
North America emerged as the dominant region in the silicone surfactants market with a revenue share of about 31% in 2022, driven by robust research and development activities and the increasing adoption of natural cosmetics and personal care products. Asia Pacific is poised for substantial growth, fueled by raw material availability and the burgeoning demand for cosmetics and personal care products in countries like India and Japan. Europe is witnessing significant demand, primarily in the paints and coatings and luxurious cosmetics manufacturing segment.
Key Takeaways:
• Rising demand for eco-friendly personal care products propels silicone surfactants market growth.
• Investment in sustainable surfactant portfolios by key players drives market expansion.
• Water-soluble silicone surfactants dominate the market, driven by versatile applications across various industries.
• North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific and Europe present promising growth opportunities.
Recent Developments:
• In 2023, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. introduced HARMONIE, a line of high-performance natural ingredients for the beauty and personal care industries.
• Shin-Etsu announced a $100 billion investment in its silicone portfolio in 2023, aiming to strengthen its high-performance silicone offerings.
• Siltech Corporation revealed plans to expand its manufacturing facilities in 2022, with a new, cutting-edge manufacturing plant nearing completion.
Table of Contents
1• Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2• Research Methodology
3• Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4• Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.3. Introduction
4.3.1 Impact on major economies
4.3.1.1 US
4.3.1.2 Canada
4.3.1.3 Germany
4.3.1.4 France
4.3.1.5 United Kingdom
4.3.1.6 China
4.3.1.7 Japan
4.3.1.8 South Korea
4.3.1.9 Rest of the World
5• Value Chain Analysis
6• Porter’s 5 forces model
7• PEST Analysis
8• Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation, By Type
8.1 Water-soluble
8.2 Oil-soluble
9• Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation, By Application
9.1 Emulsifiers
9.2 Defoaming Agents
9.3 Foaming Agents
9.4 Dispersants
9.5 Wetting Agents
9.6 Others
10• Silicone Surfactants Market Segmentation, By End-user
10.1 Agriculture
10.2 Building & Construction
10.3 Textile
10.4 Personal Care
10.5 Other
Read More…
