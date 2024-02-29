Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Nevanac, nepafenac, Date of authorisation: 11/12/2007, Revision: 18, Status: Authorised

For the prevention and treatment of pain and inflammation, Nevanac 1 mg/ml has been studied in four main studies involving a total of 1,201 patients undergoing cataract surgery. One study compared Nevanac 1 mg/ml used once, twice or three times a day with placebo (dummy eye drops) in 220 patients. Another three studies, in a total of 981 patients, compared Nevanac used three times a day, either with placebo, with ketorolac eye drops (another NSAID) or with both placebo and ketorolac. The main measure of effectiveness was either the proportion of patients in whom treatment had been successful (with no or few signs of inflammation in the eye), or the proportion of patients whose treatment had failed (with signs of moderate or severe inflammation in the eye). These were measured two weeks after surgery.

The company also carried out studies to show that Nevanac 3 mg/ml given once a day was more effective than placebo and had the same effect in preventing and treating pain and inflammation as Nevanac 1 mg/ml given three times a day.

For reducing the risk of macular oedema, Nevanac has been compared with placebo in three main studies involving 1483 diabetes patients with retinopathy (damage to the retina) undergoing cataract surgery. The first main study used Nevanac 1 mg/ml whereas the other 2 main studies used Nevanac 3 mg/ml. The main measure of effectiveness was the number of patients who developed macular oedema within 90 days of surgery.