The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) concluded that, in accordance with EU requirements, Zyllt has been shown to have comparable quality and to be bioequivalent to Plavix. Therefore, the CHMP’s view was that, as for Plavix, the benefit outweighs the identified risk. The Committee recommended that Zyllt be given marketing authorisation.
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zyllt, clopidogrel, Date of authorisation: 28/09/2009, Revision: 17, Status: Authorised
