Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Clopidogrel Teva (hydrogen sulphate), clopidogrel, Date of authorisation: 27/07/2009, Revision: 19, Status: Authorised

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) concluded that, in accordance with EU requirements, Clopidogrel Teva has been shown to have comparable quality and to be bioequivalent to Plavix. Therefore, the CHMP’s view was that, as for Plavix, the benefit outweighs the identified risk. The Committee recommended that Clopidogrel Teva be given marketing authorisation.