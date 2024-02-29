Progyny, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a transformative fertility, family building, and women’s health benefits solution, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $100 million of its common stock. The program will be funded through available cash balances.



Shares may be repurchased through open market repurchases, including through plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, depending on stock price, market conditions and other factors deemed relevant in the Company’s sole discretion. The program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. There can be no assurances as to how many shares the Company will repurchase, if any, or at what prices any purchases will be made.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a transformative fertility, family building and women’s health benefits solution, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth by CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes’ Best Employers, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

