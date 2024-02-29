KITKAT Celebrates Ramadan with Return of the Iconic Limited Release Iftar Bar

A tribute to the cherished tradition of the Muslim community’s daily breaking of fast, the 30-piece bar is now available with all proceeds supporting Food Banks Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KITKAT Canada, the renowned advocate of ‘having a break’, officially announced the return of the KITKAT Iftar bar. This limited-time bar is designed to uphold meaningful representation and commemorate the Muslim community’s daily breaking of fast after sundown during Ramadan. KITKAT is thrilled to be making limited quantities available to Canadians* while supplies last through the KITKAT Canada website .



Unlike the standard four-piece bar, the Iftar bar features thirty pieces, perfect for enjoying during Iftar, the meal consumed after sundown. The bar is divided into three parts, with each set of 10 pieces representing the ten days of each Ashra, featuring iconography inspired by the 30 phases of the moon in the Islamic lunar calendar.

“Last year's Iftar bar resonated widely with Canadians celebrating Ramadan,” says Riona Coller, Marketing Leader, Confectionery at Nestlé Canada. “We're thrilled to officially offer a limited run, furthering our community engagement, and embodying the spirit of service during the holy month with proceeds to support Food Banks Canada. We're honoured to play our part and anticipate many more meaningful celebrations across diverse communities in the years ahead.”

The Iftar bar’s thirty pieces reflect the brand’s dedication to fostering inclusive celebrations and providing a unique experience for every break. By making limited quantities available, the brand aims to continue learning from the community and invites Canadians to join in fostering an environment of respect, empathy, and inclusivity, where all traditions are honoured and celebrated. As part of this commitment, all proceeds from Iftar bar sales will support Food Banks Canada , a national charitable organization dedicated to relieving hunger today and preventing hunger tomorrow.

“The number of individuals and families turning to food banks, many for the first time, continues to climb, with almost two million visits to food banks across Canada in one month alone last year,” shared Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada. “Thanks to the generosity of KITKAT and the Iftar bar, we are able to support those in communities across the country who need it most, working towards our vision of a Canada where no one goes hungry.”

The Iftar bar is now available at www.kitkat.ca while supplies last. For more information, please visit www.kitkat.ca or view the campaign video on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@KITKATCanada .

* Excludes Quebec and the Territories

About Nestlé

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 188 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KITKAT, NESCAFÉ, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly two million visits to these organizations, according to our 2023 HungerCount Report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we’ve sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

