Else to Showcase First-in-Kind Whole-Food Plant-Based Ready-to-Drink Kids Nutritional Shakes at Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2024

Else Announces Soft Launch of its Adult Ready-to-Drink Product; Taste Testing to be Available during EXPO WEST at Booth #N239

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), today announced that it will be showcasing its whole-food, plant-based, dairy-free and soy-free kids Ready-to-Drink (RTD) nutritional shakes at Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2024 being held March 13 through March 15, 2024 in Anaheim, California. The Company also plans to have a soft launch of its Adult RTD nutritional product at the event with taste testing available.



The Else booth is #N239 located in the North Halls of the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Else’s kids RTD product is the first of its kind, and only whole food based kids nutrition shake available in the United States. The delicious dairy and soy free vanilla and chocolate flavors will be broadly distributed during the event to the thousands of attendees and influencers, including key opinion leaders, retailers, healthcare providers and reporters.

Natural Products EXPO WEST® 2024 is produced by New Hope Network and co-located by Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace. The event annually attracts over 60,000 participants with buyers constituting roughly 60% of the total. The event will highlight the latest in natural and organic food and drink, eco-friendly beauty, and household items, as well as supplements and ingredients.

“We are excited to return to EXPO WEST to showcase our established products while also soft launching our adult read-to-drink product, which we expect will be commercially launched during the second half of 2024,” commented Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. “We have witnessed great success with our toddler and kids products and believe our adult nutrition products will follow the same path. We look forward to meeting with new potential retailers and expanding our reach within the United States and Canada.”

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to kids' nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.



Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



Investor Relations Contact:

Alexandra Schilt

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Office: (212) 671-1020

Email: baby@crescendo-ir.com

TSX

Neither the TSX nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs, and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker, and supply logistic agreement with the company does not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs, and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



