MariMed Introduces New and Improved Vibations™ Cannabis and Electrolyte Drink Mix

NORWOOD, Mass., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibations, the cannabis and electrolyte drink mix that delivers advanced hydration, has released several new flavors and has been re-formulated to deliver a faster acting 15-minute onset. Perfect for any on-the-go activity, Vibations provides a replenishing boost of focus and energy from its core formula of full-spectrum cannabis and hydrating electrolytes. Joining the original line-up of four flavors are two new caffeine-free options and a third new flavor designed to deliver a better night’s sleep to recharge for the next day. Vibations is developed and distributed by multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (“MariMed”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD).



The complete Vibations line-up now features seven flavors, each made with all-natural ingredients, no artificial colors or flavors, and are vegan and gluten-free. It includes:

The brand’s original four flavors – Strawberry Lemonade, Peach Tangerine Tea, Iced Tea Lemonade, and sugar-free Pomegranate Blueberry Acai – all of which are infused with a dose of full spectrum cannabis that unlocks the benefits of the full plant, hydrating electrolytes, and natural caffeine from guarana to provide a boost of focus and energy.



New flavors Tropical Punch and sugar-free Lemon Lime, both of which offer all the benefits of focus and energy of the existing flavors from the cannabis and electrolytes. The guarana is replaced with the energizing cannabinoid THCV for a caffeine-free experience.



New flavor Berry Chamomile Tea, a sugar-free option that is infused with CBN, a cannabinoid that promotes a better night’s sleep, to leave consumers replenished and energized.



“Our research indicated a fast-growing segment of cannabis consumers who are looking for an infused cannabis beverage product that combines all the benefits of the plant with hydrating electrolytes for added focus and energy,” said Jay O’Malley, MariMed Vice President of Marketing and Research & Development. “When mixed with water, the new and improved Vibations provides that desired effect while also being great-tasting and portable. The new formulas also incorporate a patented technology that enhances bioavailability to now deliver a 15-minute onset.”

Vibations is a great option for any cannabis consumer seeking a hydrating energy boost, especially those who want to incorporate a portable cannabis beverage option into their active lifestyle. In fact, a 2023 study from the University of Colorado on the impact of using cannabis prior to running found that the majority of participants had an overall greater positive experience from their run (vs. a non-cannabis run), increased motivation, and lowered pain levels.

The new Vibations line-up will be available in March at MariMed’s owned and operated dispensaries and other cannabis retailers throughout Massachusetts, Maryland, Illinois, and Delaware.

About Vibations

Vibations is an all-natural cannabis and electrolyte drink mix developed and distributed by multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. It provides advanced hydration for the mind and body. Each great-tasting mix is infused with fast-acting, full-spectrum cannabis, replenishing electrolytes, and optimized cannabinoids so consumers can “vibe their way to their best day.” With a fast-acting onset of 15 minutes, mixing Vibations with water provides all the hydration, energy, and focus today’s cannabis consumer wants on-the-go. All flavors are all-natural, use no artificial flavors or ingredients, and are vegan and gluten-free. To learn more about Vibations and where it is available, visit www.vibationscannabis.com.

Company Contact:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007