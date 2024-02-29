Transfection Technologies Market is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transfection Technologies market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors like increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising need of advanced therapies, and growing research activities in the field of cell biology are driving the growth of transfection technologies market.

Transfection Technologies Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Method, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Increased adoption of on body Transfection Technologies Key Market Driver High prevalence of diabetes

Technological advancements, particularly in the utilization of nanoparticles and 3D transfection methods, are reshaping the transfection landscape. Nanoparticles enable targeted and efficient delivery of genetic material, enhancing gene therapy and vaccine development. Meanwhile, 3D transfection techniques offer more physiologically relevant cell culture models for drug testing and disease research. These breakthroughs are poised to revolutionize biotechnology industries, driving innovation in drug discovery and personalized medicine, ultimately transforming the business landscape.

Based on product type, the transfection technologies market is segmented into kits & reagents and equipment. Kits & reagents accounted for the largest share of the global transfection technologies market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing research activities in the field of cell biology. Additionally, rising need of superior quality of transfection reagents is anticipated to drive the segment growth.

Based on the method, the global transfection technologies market is segmented into physical transfection, biochemical based transfection, and viral vector-based transfection. In 2022, physical transfection accounted for the largest share of the transfection technologies market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced transfection technologies owing to increasing demand for cell and gene therapy. The viral vector-based transfection segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing focus on development of advanced therapies due to increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases.

Based on application, the transfection technologies market has been segmented into biomedical research, therapeutic delivery, protein production, and cell-based microarrays. In 2022, therapeutic delivery accounted for the largest market share because transfection technologies are widely used to introduce nucleic acids into cells for the treatment of chronic diseases. In addition, rising research practices to develop advanced therapeutics is propelling the segment growth in transfection technologies market.

Based on end user, the transfection technologies market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, academic and research institutes, and other end users. In 2022, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share of the transfection technologies market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of transfection methods by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for cell and gene therapies. Technological advancements such as laserfection and 3D transfection also drive the adoption of transfection technologies by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The key regional markets for the global transfection technologies market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing demand for cell and gene therapy and rising focus on advancement of healthcare infrastructure. However, most of the growth in the market is expected from emerging countries across Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market. Factors such as the increasing research practices in the field of biotechnology and life sciences are driving growth in these markets. Moreover, growing focus on advancement of biopharmaceutical industry is boosting the growth of transfection technologies market in Asia Pacific region.

Transfection Technologies market major players covered in the report, such as:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

QIAGEN (Netherlands)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sartorius AG (Polyplus) (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

MaxCyte (US)

Revvity (US)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Promega Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

BOC Sciences (US)

RJH BIOSCIENCES (Canada)

Synvolux (Netherlands)

Altogen Biosciences (US)

BioIVT (US)

Incella GmbH (Germany)

InvivoGen (France)

Phoreus Biotech (US)

STEMCELL Technologies (Canada)

EZ Biosystems (US)

OZ Biosciences (France)

chemicell GmbH (Germany)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the transfection technologies market into the following segments:

Transfection Technologies Market, by Product

Kits & Reagents

Equipment

Transfection Technologies Market, by Method

Physical Transfection Electroporation Biolistic Technology/Gene Gun Microinjection Other Physical Transfection Methods

Biochemical Based Transfection Lipofection (Lipid-mediated Transfection) Calcium Phosphate Cationic Polymers DEAE-Dextran Magnet Assisted Transfection (MATra) Dendrimer-Mediated Transfection

Viral-Vector Based Transfection

Transfection Technologies Market, by Application

Therapeutic Delivery

Biomedical Research

Protein Production

Cell Based microarrays

Transfection Technologies Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CDMOs

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

Transfection Technologies Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa Middle East GCC Countries Rest of Middle East (RoME) Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Transfection products manufacturing companies

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Chemical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

Research Institutes and Universities

Venture Capitalists & Investors

Government Associations

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the transfection technologies market by product type, method, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To forecast the size of the transfection technologies market in five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, along with their respective key countries

To profile the key players in the transfection technologies market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships of the leading players in the transfection technologies market

To benchmark players within the transfection technologies market using the ‘Competitive Leadership Mapping’ framework, which analyzes market players based on various parameters, including product portfolio, geographic reach, and market share/rank

