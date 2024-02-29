PS MECDM Supervisory Meeting with MPGIS Staff

(MPGIS Press 28 February) Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM), Dr. Melchior Mataki, who is the Supervising PS for the Ministry of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening (MPGIS) paid a formal familiarisation visit and held a fruitful supervisory meeting with the staff of the MPGIS on 27 February 2024.

High on the agenda of the supervisory meeting was the welcome remarks by the Deputy Secretary Operations, John Misiteé, staff introduced themselves and the divisions and projects they work for. In addition, divisional heads briefed the new Supervising PS of their work program that are being implemented and the immediate priorities of 2024. The Supervising PS had the opportunity to ask questions on divisional presentation for clarification and to improve his understanding of the Ministry activities that he will be supervising.

Whilst it is the first time that Dr. Mataki assumed PS supervisory role over the MPGIS, he is not new to the Ministry as he is a permanent member of the Joint Oversight Committee (JOC) of the PGSP by virtue of MECDM’s direct connection with the MPGIS and the Provinces through the revamped PGSP project.

Dr. Mataki assisted in the initial design of the now Integrated Economic Development and Community Resilience (IEDCR) funded by the World Bank that has climate resilient component under the LoCAL of the UNCDF being implemented by the MECDM.

Mataki expressed appreciation for the meeting and urged officers to continue with the good work. A fellowship lunch was served where every staff partook.

The MECDM PS stood in as Supervising PS for MPGIS after its long time serving former PS, Stanley Dick Pirione reigned to contest in the upcoming synchronized national general elections on 17 April, it is believed. END###

PS for MECDM/Supervising PS for MPGIS, Dr. Melchior Mataki and Chief Technical Advisor PGSP/Programme Management Expert IEDCR, Momodou Lamin Sawneh during the meeting