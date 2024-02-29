How Homes 4 Life Real Estate Excels at EMAAR Annual Broker Awards 2023, Clinches 10th Position

Homes 4 Life Real Estate Excels at EMAAR Annual Broker Awards 2023

EMAAR is always special for us. We started our journey in off-plan sales with EMAAR, and truly this relationship has flourished from day one.” — Nitin Giyanani

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homes 4 Life Real Estate Excels at EMAAR Annual Broker Awards 2023, Clinches 10th Position

Dubai, UAE — Homes 4 Life Real Estate, a prominent name in Dubai's real estate landscape, proudly announced its remarkable achievement at the prestigious EMAAR Annual Broker Awards 2023 held at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai on February 28th. Amidst a gathering of industry leaders and distinguished guests, Homes 4 Life Real Estate secured the 10th position, underscoring its commitment to excellence and outstanding performance in the real estate sector.

The highlight of the event was the momentous award presentation by H.E. Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of EMAAR Properties, who personally handed over the accolade to Homes 4 Life Real Estate amidst applause and admiration from the audience.

Nitin Giyanani, Managing Partner of Homes 4 Life Real Estate, expressed his gratitude and reflected on the significance of the accolade, stating, "EMAAR is always special for us. We started our journey in offplan sales with EMAAR, and truly this relationship has flourished from day one. It is not wrong to say that EMAAR is the brand that contributes the highest in Dubai Real Estate, and when it comes to quality developments, our clients have always and will always choose EMAAR first."

After the awards ceremony, this achievement was lit up on the Burj Khalifa where Homes 4 Life Real Estate's achievement was celebrated at the Burj Khalifa.

The EMAAR Annual Broker Awards serve as a platform to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of brokerage firms in promoting EMAAR's diverse portfolio of real estate projects. Homes 4 Life Real Estate's recognition attests to its unwavering dedication, exceptional service, and profound impact on the real estate landscape in Dubai.

As Homes 4 Life Real Estate continues to strive for excellence, this recognition serves as a testament to its commitment to delivering unparalleled value and service to its clients and partners.

EMAAR Annual Awards 2023 Winner