ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Receives Favorable Opinion From the European Patent Office on Composition of Matter Patent Application for Farudodstat

New Composition of Matter Patent for farudodstat would strengthen intellectual property protection and provide commercial exclusivity for farudodstat until at least 2043



SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced it has received a favorable patentability opinion from the European Patent Office (EPO) acting as the International Examiner on a polymorph patent application for farudodstat which, if granted in the national stages, will extend effective patent protection for farudodstat until at least 2043.



Farudodstat is a potent, oral dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor with the potential to be a first-in-class treatment option for alopecia areata (AA). ASLAN is currently conducting a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in AA (the “FAST-AA Study”) and an interim readout from the study is expected mid-2024.

“We are very pleased to have received a positive preliminary opinion from the EPO on the Composition of Matter patent application for farudodstat, and recognition that all of our claims were novel and inventive. If granted in the national stages, the new patent will extend the patent protection on farudodstat until at least 2043. This will significantly enhance the commercial exclusivity of farudodstat and is an important achievement in our plans to strengthen the patent protection for farudodstat in all key commercial territories. With so few treatment options available to alopecia areata patients, our ambition is to bring a safe and effective treatment option to patients,” said Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

About farudodstat

Farudodstat is a potent, oral DHODH inhibitor that suppresses immune cell proliferation and IFN-γ secretion by blocking de novo production of pyrimidines required for DNA replication. Compared to first-generation DHODH inhibitors, farudodstat has been shown to be approximately 30 times more potent in its inhibition of DHODH and T cell activity and has demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile. ASLAN has generated data showing that farudodstat can potentially protect against the loss of immune privilege in hair follicles, supporting its potential as a first-in-class treatment option for AA. A Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in AA, the FAST-AA study, is currently underway with an interim readout expected mid-2024.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD patients. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH as a potential first-in-class treatment for AA in a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected mid-2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the ASLAN website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

