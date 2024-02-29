The Tile Shop Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH) (the “Company”), a specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2023.



Fourth Quarter 2023 Summary

Net Sales Decreased 3.4%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 3.2%

Gross Margin of 64.7%

Net Income of $0.6 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.01

Full-Year 2023 Summary

Net Sales Decreased 4.4%

Comparable Store Sales Decreased 4.1%

Gross Margin of 64.4%

Net income of $10.1 Million; Adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 Million

Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.23

No Debt Outstanding at Year-End

Management Commentary – Cabell Lolmaugh, CEO

“We were pleased to see the sequential improvement in comparable store sales trends when compared to the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we battled macro headwinds together with the typical seasonal slowdown in home remodel projects during the holidays. We are proud of the results we’ve delivered in 2023 by executing our strategy, managing expenses and reducing inventory levels. This helped us generate strong operating cash flows which made it possible to pay off our debt by year-end.”

Three Months Ended Full Year Ended (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 84,458 $ 87,473 $ 377,146 $ 394,702 Net sales (decline) growth (1) (3.4) % (3.0) % (4.4) % 6.5 % Comparable store sales (decline) growth (2) (3.2) % (2.8) )% (4.1) % 6.5 % Gross margin rate 64.7 % 64.5 % 64.4 % 65.6 % Income from operations as a % of net sales 1.7 % 3.0 % 4.3 % 5.7 % Net income $ 636 $ 1,453 $ 10,071 $ 15,703 Diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.32 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,625 $ 8,938 $ 38,779 $ 49,583 Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales 7.8 % 10.2 % 10.3 % 12.6 % Number of stores open at the end of period 142 142 142 142 (1) As compared to the prior year period. (2) The comparable store sales operating metric is the percentage change in sales of comparable stores period over period. A store is considered comparable on the first day of the 13th full month of operation. When a store is relocated, it is excluded from the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales includes total charges to customers less any actual returns. The Company includes the change in allowance for anticipated sales returns applicable to comparable stores in the comparable store sales calculation.

FOURTH QUARTER 2023

Net Sales

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased $3.0 million, or 3.4%, compared with the fourth quarter of 2022. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 3.2% during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily due to a decrease in traffic, which was partially offset by an increase in average ticket value. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net sales decreased by $17.6 million or 4.4% compared to 2022. Sales decreased at comparable stores by 4.1% during 2023 compared to 2022, primarily due to a decrease in traffic, which was partially offset by an increase in average ticket value.

Gross Profit

Gross profit decreased $1.8 million, or 3.2%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The gross margin rate was 64.7% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 64.5% during the fourth quarter of 2022. The improvement in gross margin was due to lower international freight rates and steps taken to work with the Company’s suppliers to reduce prices on the items carried in the Company’s assortment over the last year. For the full year, gross profit decreased by $15.9 million, or 6.1%, compared to 2022. The gross margin rate was 64.4% for 2023 as compared to 65.6% for 2022. The decrease in gross margin rate was primarily due to increases in supplier costs and higher international freight rates that drove inventory costs higher throughout 2022 and the first half of 2023 before beginning to moderate during the second half of 2023.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $0.7 million, or 1.3%, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was due to a $0.6 million decrease in variable compensation, a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy costs, a $0.3 million decrease in shipping and transportation and a $0.2 million decrease in consulting costs that were partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in IT related expenses. Additionally, our benefits expense increased by $0.4 million during the fourth quarter due to favorable medical claims experience in 2022 that was not repeated in 2023. For the year, selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $9.4 million, or 4.0%, in 2023 compared to 2022. The decrease was largely driven by a $6.6 million reduction in variable compensation, a $3.3 million decrease in shipping and transportation and a $2.6 million decrease in occupancy costs, which were partially offset by a $1.6 million increase in IT related expenses and a $0.9 million increase in marketing. Additionally, we recorded $1.0 million of asset impairment charges in 2023 compared to $0.4 million in 2022.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.6 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior year fourth quarter. The increase in the provision was primarily due to an increase in tax associated with stock-based compensation. The Company’s effective tax rate was 48.1% and 19.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. The increase in the effective tax rate was largely due to an increase in tax associated with stock-based compensation and lower pretax income during the fourth quarter of 2023 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. For the year, the provision for income taxes decreased $1.4 million, or 26.4%, in 2023 compared to 2022. The decrease in the provision for income taxes was primarily due to lower pretax income. The Company’s effective tax rate was 28.0% in 2023 and 25.3% in 2022, reflecting an increase in tax expense associated with stock-based compensation.

Capital Structure and Liquidity

During 2023, the Company repaid $45.4 million of borrowings on its credit facility. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had no borrowings outstanding on its line of credit. Cash and cash equivalents increased $2.7 million from $5.9 million on December 31, 2022, to $8.6 million on December 31, 2023.

NON-GAAP INFORMATION

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $6.6 million compared with $8.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. See the table below for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended (unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, 2023 % of net sales(1) 2022 % of net sales Net income $ 636 0.8 % $ 1,453 1.7 % Interest expense 245 0.3 % 793 0.9 % Provision for income taxes 589 0.7 % 346 0.4 % Depreciation & amortization 4,835 5.7 % 6,131 7.0 % Stock based compensation 320 0.4 % 215 0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,625 7.8 % $ 8,938 10.2 % Full Year Ended (unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, 2023 % of net sales 2022 % of net sales Net income $ 10,071 2.7 % $ 15,703 4.0 % Interest expense 2,164 0.6 % 1,579 0.4 % Provision for income taxes 3,923 1.0 % 5,327 1.3 % Depreciation & amortization 21,229 5.6 % 25,142 6.4 % Stock based compensation 1,392 0.4 % 1,832 0.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,779 10.3 % $ 49,583 12.6 % (1) Amounts do not foot due to rounding.

Pretax Return on Capital Employed

Pretax Return on Capital Employed was 12.4% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 15.7% for the trailing twelve months as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The Pretax Return on Capital Employed calculation is included in the table below.

(unaudited, $ in thousands) December 31, 2023(1) 2022(1) Income from operations (trailing twelve months) $ 16,158 $ 22,609 Total Assets 324,880 348,720 Less: Accounts payable (24,885 ) (28,752 ) Less: Income tax payable (519 ) (818 ) Less: Other accrued liabilities (32,728 ) (39,951 ) Less: Lease liability (131,840 ) (130,852 ) Less: Other long-term liabilities (4,585 ) (4,618 ) Capital Employed $ 130,323 $ 143,729 Pretax Return on Capital Employed 12.4 % 15.7 % (1) Income statement accounts represent the activity for the trailing twelve months ended as of each of the balance sheet dates. Balance sheet accounts represent the average account balance for the trailing four quarters ended as of each of the balance sheet dates.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses several non-GAAP financial measures to manage its business including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and pretax Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income in accordance with GAAP, and adjusting for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA margin is equal to Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. The Company calculates ROCE by taking income (loss) from operations divided by capital employed. Capital employed equals total assets less accounts payable, income taxes payable, other accrued liabilities, lease liability and other long-term liabilities. Other companies may calculate both Adjusted EBITDA and ROCE differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. Company management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Company performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation, for budgeting and planning purposes and for assessing the effectiveness of capital allocation over time. These measures are used in monthly financial reports prepared for management and the Board of Directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other specialty retailers, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

The Company’s management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

The Company intends to use its website, investors.tileshop.com , as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

ABOUT THE TILE SHOP

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTSH), is a leading specialty retailer of natural stone, man-made and luxury vinyl tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Tile Shop offers a wide selection of high-quality products, exclusive designs, knowledgeable staff and exceptional customer service in an extensive showroom environment. The Tile Shop currently operates 142 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia.

The Tile Shop is a proud member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB), National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), and the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA). Visit www.tileshop.com . Join The Tile Shop (#thetileshop) on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) (Audited) December 31, December 31, 2023

2022

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,620 $ 5,948 Restricted cash - 1,811 Receivables, net 2,882 3,411 Inventories 93,679 120,952 Income tax receivable 129 3,859 Other current assets, net 9,248 10,422 Total Current Assets 114,558 146,403 Property, plant and equipment, net 64,317 71,095 Right of use asset 129,092 118,501 Deferred tax assets 5,256 6,536 Other assets 3,449 3,287 Total Assets $ 316,672 $ 345,822 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,345 $ 23,506 Income tax payable 1,135 3 Current portion of lease liability 27,265 27,866 Other accrued liabilities 27,000 31,916 Total Current Liabilities 78,745 83,291 Long-term debt, net - 45,400 Long-term lease liability, net 112,697 103,353 Other long-term liabilities 5,543 5,009 Total Liabilities 196,985 237,053 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 44,510,779 and 44,377,445 shares, respectively 4 4 Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; authorized: 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 0 shares - - Additional paid-in-capital 128,861 127,997 Accumulated deficit (9,109 ) (19,180 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69 ) (52 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 119,687 108,769 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 316,672 $ 345,822

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

($ in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended, December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 84,458 $ 87,473 $ 377,146 $ 394,702 Cost of sales 29,800 31,011 134,085 135,765 Gross profit 54,658 56,462 243,061 258,937 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,188 53,870 226,903 236,328 Income from operations 1,470 2,592 16,158 22,609 Interest expense (245 ) (793 ) (2,164 ) (1,579 ) Income before income taxes 1,225 1,799 13,994 21,030 Provision for income taxes (589 ) (346 ) (3,923 ) (5,327 ) Net income $ 636 $ 1,453 $ 10,071 $ 15,703 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.32 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ 0.32 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,526,804 43,457,515 43,424,089 48,855,701 Diluted 43,775,573 43,832,426 43,620,790 49,247,047

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Rate Analysis

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross margin rate 64.7 % 64.5 % 64.4 % 65.6 % SG&A expense rate 63.0 % 61.6 % 60.2 % 59.9 % Income from operations margin rate 1.7 % 3.0 % 4.3 % 5.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin rate 7.8 % 10.2 % 10.3 % 12.6 %

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)