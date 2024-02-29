95% Say They Would Recommend Sana Commerce on Gartner® Peer Insights™

Sana Commerce placed in Aspiring quadrant of the Voice of the Customer

NEW YORK, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Commerce, a ready-to-use commerce platform engineered for B2B, announced today that ninety-five percent of Sana customers on Gartner® Peer Insights™ would recommend Sana Commerce for digital commerce as of February 2024. The company was placed in the Aspiring quadrant in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce report and has an overall customer rating of 4.4 (49 Ratings) out of 5 as of February 2024.



“While we are pleased to receive this recognition, it is the willingness to recommend that is deeply satisfying and underscores Sana’s focus on customer satisfaction,” says Sebastiaan Verhaar, CEO of Sana Commerce. “We know that our customers’ needs are complex and in B2B every efficiency improvement is meaningful. As a company committed to solving even the most complex digital commerce use case for B2B product sellers, it was gratifying to see that nearly half of our reviews were from industries challenged with bringing channel, price and product complexity online.”

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce, January 30, 2024

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Gartner Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Sana Commerce

Sana Commerce is a ready-to-use commerce platform engineered for B2B. We've paired decades of B2B expertise with smart, integrative software that fits within your existing tech environment, including your ERP, PIM, and CRM. The result? A supportive, personalized, easy buying experience for your customers and streamlined, automated processes for your employees.

With Sana Commerce, your business can:

Easily bring complex processes online : Enjoy the benefits of B2B-first commerce that knows what you need before you need it.

: Enjoy the benefits of B2B-first commerce that knows what you need before you need it. Unburden your team: Automate points of manual intervention to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Automate points of manual intervention to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Drive value faster: Employ a ready-to-use online portal that utilizes your existing business logic.



Sana Commerce is a certified SAP and Microsoft Gold partner, backed by a strong global partner network and recognized by leading industry experts.

Media Contact: