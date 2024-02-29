Green Thumb Expands Florida Retail Footprint with New RISE Dispensary in Dunnellon, its 15th Location in the Sunshine State

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the opening of its 15th retail location in Florida and 92nd nationwide, RISE Dispensary Dunnellon. Located at 11192 N. Williams St., RISE Dispensary Dunnellon will open on Friday, March 1, with special discounts and complimentary merchandise for the store’s first customers. The new store will offer medical cannabis patients a range of high-quality THC and CBD products, including RYTHM premium flower and full spectrum vapes, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Good Green flower, and &Shine flower, pre-rolls, vapes and chews.



“We are thrilled to be the first dispensary to open in the City of Dunnellon, marking our second RISE location in Marion County,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “Located just west of our state-of-the-art cultivation facility in Ocala, RISE Dunnellon shall offer a highly curated product selection and best-in-class service. We are excited to offer our patients the convenient option of roll-through service, which allows them to place their order from home, then pick up their purchase at our drive-thru window.”

RISE Dispensary Dunnellon invites patients to a grand opening celebration on Friday, April 19, where profits will be donated to community-based organization The Bridge 4 Veterans . The event will feature special discounts, RISE and RYTHM merchandise, giveaways and music. Patients can also enjoy treats from local Glazed and Confused food truck with complimentary mini donuts for the first 100 customers. The menu will feature a special Brownie Scout donut, named after the popular RYTHM flower strain. The Dunnellon Chamber of Commerce will also join the community at the Grand Opening for a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Bridge 4 Veterans provides transitional housing for veterans as they work toward securing permanent housing. A previous recipient of RISE new store opening donations, the organization welcomes veterans and offers resources, such as VA HUD-VASH programs, that help them find and maintain affordable housing in their community. The Bridge 4 Veterans is a free-of-charge organization that runs entirely on private donations, for both financial support and food.

Green Thumb joined the Florida community in 2018 and operates two production facilities in Ocala and Homestead where the Company cultivates and produces its branded products. Green Thumb’s cultivation and manufacturing practices reflect the highest quality standards to ensure all its products offer a true-to-plant, consistent experience. The Company’s retail brand, RISE Dispensaries, is committed to expanding access to well-being through cannabis and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. In addition to RISE Dunnellon, there are 14 other RISE Dispensaries in Florida, including locations in Bonita Springs, Brandon, Clearwater, Crystal River, Deerfield Beach, Fruitland Park, Hallandale Beach, Kendall, Oviedo, Pinellas Park, Port Orange, Sun City Center, Tampa and West Palm Beach. Delivery services are available to the areas surrounding RISE Dispensaries in Florida.

RISE Dispensary Dunnellon’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For information on how to become a medical cannabis patient, email RISEmed@gtigrows.com . For more information on RISE Dispensaries' locations, product offerings or other services, visit www.risecannabis.com .

