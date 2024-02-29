Erin Newman, Healer and Spiritual Guide of Spirit's Wisdom Healing to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over a decade working as an Ocular Disease Professor and practicing Optometrist, Erin Newman realized that Spirit had other plans for her. In 2018, she could no longer ignore the many signs and synchronicities and thus began her Spiritual Awakening.

Erin Newman is the co-founder of Sprit's Wisdom Healing in Memphis, TN, where she serves her life purpose by working with clients worldwide. What makes Erin's practice unique is she and her partner, Aditi, work together in each session, only requesting a client's name, location, and telephone number (unless embarking on life coaching, which involves a brief questionnaire).

"We only want to know a person's name and location, as where we are located has frequency as well as our age. This information (or lack thereof) allows Aditi and I to enter the session without preconceived perceptions and ideas. Each session is an unfolding of events, not prescribed or pre-planned. We take this approach as every person is a unique individual with unique experiences. Instead of going into a session with a plan, Aditi and I prefer to hop from lily pad to lily pad with Spirit as our guide."

Spirit's Wisdom Healing is founded on traditional Western medicine. Not only is Erin a Professor of Ocular Disease and Practicing Optometrist who worked with seniors and adults, Aditi is a trained Clinical Psychologist who worked with special needs children and adults in crisis. Erin's husband is also a practicing Pediatrician who has referred families to Erin and Aditi. "While working with families is always challenging, we know that Spirit brought them to us. With Aditi's education and experience working with children and families in clinical settings, we bring both spiritual and concrete perspectives to each session. Helping families get through crisis serves both our life purposes and brings us great joy."

Aditi also brings artistic talents to the practice, growing up with a mother who is an artist. To this end, she channeled the artwork on spiritswisdomhealing.com and her own hand-painted tarot deck.

For both practitioners, 2018 brought a wave of synchronicities from Spirit. "The way in which Spirit accelerated my journey in 2018 is difficult to describe, other than to stress divine timing. The way in which each event unfolded was pure Spirit. The teachers and mentors I needed in each moment seemed to come to me when I was most open to take the next step in my learning.”

While Spirit's Wisdom Healing offers several types of sessions, Remote Spirit Release is Erin's greatest passion. Studying with the late Dr. Terence Palmer, an independent Psychologist located in the UK and founder of the Remote Spirit Release Protocol, Erin found her purpose with Dr. Palmer. "Remote Spirit Release works best for clients who are distressed by experiences left unsolved by traditional medicine or psychology," Erin explains.

Erin and Aditi met during a remote workshop in 2020 and instantly connected. "The moment I saw Aditi and heard her voice, I knew." While the two partners have not yet met in person, Erin is planning a trip to India in 2024 to meet Aditi and immerse herself in all India has to offer.

As for beyond that, Erin and Aditi will continue hopping from lily pad to lily pad as Spirit guides them. "We don't try to intervene with divine timing; instead, we allow Spirit to guide our way."

In addition to Remote Spirit Release sessions for one or two clients, Spirit’s Wisdom Healing offers Intuitive Personal Coaching, Private Sittings for Connections with Spirit, Mini Energy Clearings, Reiki, Tarot readings, and a course in Fundamentals of Spiritual Practice (which is currently full). Spirit’s Wisdom Healing is accredited by the International Practitioners of Holistic Medicine.

For more information about Erin Newman, Aditi and Spirit's Wisdom Healing, please visit https://spiritswisdomhealing.com