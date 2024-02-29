FW: Williston Barracks / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A10011466
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: February 28, 2024, at approximately 2331 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 74, Richmond
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Marco Bermejo Pichazaca
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ecuador
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 28, 2024, at approximately 2331 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle utilize a U-Turn on Interstate 89, mile marker 74 in the town of Richmond. The operator was identified as Marco Bermejo Pichazaca (26) of Ecuador. While speaking with the operator, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, the operator was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on March 29, 2024, at 0815 hours to answer for the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 21, 2024 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111