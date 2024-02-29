FW: Williston Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A10011466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: February 28, 2024, at approximately 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 74, Richmond

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Marco Bermejo Pichazaca

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ecuador

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 28, 2024, at approximately 2331 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle utilize a U-Turn on Interstate 89, mile marker 74 in the town of Richmond. The operator was identified as Marco Bermejo Pichazaca (26) of Ecuador. While speaking with the operator, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, the operator was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on March 29, 2024, at 0815 hours to answer for the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 21, 2024 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111