Submit Release
News Search

There were 102 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,674 in the last 365 days.

FW: Williston Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A10011466

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                           

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME:  February 28, 2024, at approximately 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89, Mile Marker 74, Richmond

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Marco Bermejo Pichazaca

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Ecuador

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On February 28, 2024, at approximately 2331 hours, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle utilize a U-Turn on Interstate 89, mile marker 74 in the town of Richmond.  The operator was identified as Marco Bermejo Pichazaca (26) of Ecuador.  While speaking with the operator, Troopers detected indicators of impairment.  The operator was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, the operator was released with a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on March 29, 2024, at 0815 hours to answer for the charge of DUI #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 21, 2024 at 0815 hours        

COURT: Chittenden Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: No    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

 

 

You just read:

FW: Williston Barracks / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more