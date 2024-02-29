3D Display Market to Reach $378.56 billion at 17.6% CAGR by 2030 | Growth by Top Players

3D Display Industry

High adoption of 3D display in entertainment and gaming industry, rise in demand for 3D display solution across entertainment sector drive the market

Surge in adoption of digital gaming solution on as led the growth of the stereoscopic and volumetric segment; thereby, enhancing the 3D display market growth” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D Display Market (3Dディスプレイ市場) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Volumetric Display, Stereoscopic, and HMD), Technology (DLP RPTV, PDP, OLED, and LED), Access Method (Screen Based Display and Micro Display), and Application (TV, Smartphones, Monitor, Mobile Computing Devices, Projectors, HMD, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The 3D display market size was valued at $76.50 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $378.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030.

A 3D display technology is an enhanced display device capable of transmission depth awareness to the viewer using stereopsis for binocular vision. The global 3D display technology is witnessing a surge in home entertainment, owing to decline in the cost of electronics applications. Moreover, three-dimensional visualization solution is designed to use volumetric multi-view, holographic, and stereoscopic projection solution to display pictures in three-dimensions, owing to which entertainment sector fuels the demand for 3D holographic display solution.

The growth of the global 3D display market revenue is majorly driven by rise in demand for 3D display solution paired with sense of depth perception. Moreover, high adoption of 3D display solution in entertainment and gaming sectors is anticipated to drive the 3D display market growth. However, high cost of installation of 3D display solutions and rise in health-related issues are acting as a prime restraint of the global market growth. On the contrary, rise in penetration of Internet of Things paired with surge in market of TV, monitor, smart-phone and tablets is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the 3D display industry during the forecast period.

The global 3D display market (3D 디스플레이 시장) is segmented on the basis of format type, technology, access method, application, and region. Based on technology, the LED segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for three-fourths of the global 3D display market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. LEDs are increasingly used in the displays of various gadgets like TV, tablet, computer, and mobile because they are energy efficient as compared to conventional display technologies such as plasma and DLP. This is making it the largest segment of the market. Moreover, the OLED segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is because OLED technology is recognized as a lighter and thinner alternative to conventional LED and LCD systems.

Based on access methods, the screen based display segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to 89% of the global 3D display market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to several factors such as increasing 3D content, improving networks across globe, availability of capable devices for 3D content delivery, enhanced taste & preferences of consumers. However, the micro display segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.0% from 2021 to 2030, owing to factors including compactness, efficiency in performance and rising number of applications.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global 3D display market revenue, owing to presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in market, owing to rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next generation 3D display solution. The adoption of digital or smart LED solution across residential sectors is expected to propel the growth of the 3D display market trends in this region.

The 3D display market key players profiled in the report include Sony Corp., Panasonic Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Corp., Toshiba Corp., Sharp Corp., 3D Fusion, 3DIcon, Fujifilm Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the 3D display industry.

Key Findings Of The Study

• By technology, the LED segment accounted for maximum revenue in 2020, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

• By application, the TV and smartphone segments together accounted for around 73.2% of the 3D display market share in 2020.

• By type, the stereoscopic segment is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

• By region, Asia-Pacific contributed a major share in the 3D display market, accounting for more than 41.8% share in 2020.