Dentsply Sirona Announces Retirement of Eric K. Brandt from the Board of Directors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that Eric K. Brandt, who has served as a Director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for nearly twenty years and as Chairman of the Board for six years, has informed the Board of his intention to retire at the May 2024 annual meeting and that he will not be standing for re-election.



Mr. Brandt commented, “As I think back on the past two decades and all of the challenges we’ve navigated together, I am grateful for the talented and dedicated individuals with whom I have had the privilege to serve. I am proud of the strong and diverse Board that we have assembled and I believe it's the right time for me to step aside. I have immense faith in the leadership and talent at the Board and the Company and I’m excited to see what they will achieve.”

Gregory T. Lucier, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “Eric’s demonstrated passion and commitment to our Company stands out. His unwavering support and guidance, and insightful contributions have been instrumental in shaping the Company’s future. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for his many years of service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

