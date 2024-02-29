Telehealth Market Size to Hit US$ 97.3 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 19.7%

Market Report

Telehealth enables medical professionals to reach patients in remote or underserved areas, which overcomes geographical barriers.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Telehealth Market Report by Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Communication Technology (Video Conferencing, mHealth Solutions, and Others), Hosting Type (Cloud-Based and Web-Based, On-Premises), Application (Teleconsultation and Telementoring, Medical Education and Training, Teleradiology, Telecardiology, Tele-ICU, Tele-Psychiatry, Tele-Dermatology, and Others), End-User (Providers, Patients, Payers, and Others), and Region 2024-2032“, The global telehealth market size reached US$ 19.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 97.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.7% during 2024-2032

Factors Affecting the Growth of Telehealth Industry:

• Significant Technological Advancements:

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in driving the growth of the telehealth market. These advancements encompass a wide range of innovations, including improved internet connectivity, the proliferation of smartphones and wearable devices, enhanced video conferencing capabilities, and the development of remote monitoring tools. One significant technological driver is the expansion of high-speed internet access, particularly in rural and underserved areas. Improved connectivity enables patients to access telehealth services more easily, overcoming geographical barriers and expanding the reach of healthcare providers. Additionally, the widespread adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices has facilitated the delivery of telehealth services, allowing patients to connect with healthcare professionals from virtually anywhere.

• Changing Demographics and Patient Preferences:

The telehealth market is also being driven by changing demographics and evolving patient preferences. As populations age and chronic disease prevalence rises, there is a growing demand for convenient and accessible healthcare services, which telehealth can effectively address. One demographic trend contributing to the growth of telehealth is the aging population, particularly in developed countries. As individuals age, they often require more frequent medical care and may face challenges accessing traditional healthcare services due to mobility issues or transportation limitations. Telehealth offers a solution by enabling older adults to consult with healthcare providers remotely, reducing the need for in-person visits and improving overall access to care.

• Regulatory and Policy Support:

Regulatory and policy support from governments and healthcare authorities is another critical factor driving the growth of the telehealth market. Over the past decade, there has been a concerted effort to enact policies and regulations that facilitate the adoption and expansion of telehealth services, removing barriers and incentivizing healthcare organizations to integrate virtual care into their practice models. One key area of regulatory support is reimbursement policies and payment models for telehealth services. Historically, reimbursement for telehealth encounters was limited, which hindered widespread adoption among healthcare providers. However, in recent years, there has been a significant shift toward expanding reimbursement coverage for telehealth services, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments and private insurers have implemented temporary measures to reimburse virtual visits at parity with in-person consultations, incentivizing healthcare providers to offer telehealth options to their patients.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Hardware

• Services

Services dominate the market as they encompass a wide range of offerings, including teleconsultation, telemonitoring, and telemedicine, which require ongoing support and expertise to ensure effective implementation and utilization.

Breakup by Communication Technology:

• Video Conferencing

• mHealth Solutions

• Others

mHealth solutions represent the largest segment due to their versatility, accessibility, and ability to leverage mobile devices to deliver a wide range of healthcare services and interventions remotely.

Breakup by Hosting Type:

• Cloud-Based and Web-based

• On-Premises

Cloud-based and web-based holds maximum number of shares due to its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, offering healthcare providers a flexible solution for delivering telehealth services to a broad range of patients.

Breakup by Application:

• Teleconsultation and Telementoring

• Medical Education and Training

• Teleradiology

• Telecardiology

• Tele-ICU

• Tele-Psychiatry

• Tele-Dermatology

• Others

Teleradiology dominates the market due to its ability to efficiently transmit medical images, such as X-rays and MRIs, to remote radiologists for interpretation, facilitating timely diagnosis and treatment planning across geographical locations.

Breakup by End-User:

• Providers

• Patients

• Payers

• Others

Providers hold maximum number of shares due to the primary role of healthcare professionals and organizations in delivering telehealth services directly to patients.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the telehealth market is attributed to factors such as robust technological infrastructure, favorable regulatory policies, and high levels of healthcare spending, which have accelerated the adoption of telehealth services across the continent.

Global Telehealth Market Trends:

Increasingly busy lifestyles and a growing preference for on-demand services have fueled consumer demand for convenient healthcare solutions. Telehealth offers patients the flexibility to access medical care from the comfort of their homes or workplaces, reducing the need for travel and minimizing wait times, thereby driving its adoption. Additionally, telehealth has the potential to generate significant cost savings for healthcare systems by reducing overhead expenses associated with maintaining physical infrastructure, such as clinics and hospitals. Additionally, virtual consultations can lead to more efficient use of healthcare resources, minimizing unnecessary emergency department visits and hospital admissions, which ultimately lowers healthcare expenditures.

