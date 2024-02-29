Amit Chadda

Amit is the Learning and Development Manager within the IfG Academy team. He focuses on the design and delivery of a range of learning and development experiences for all stakeholders.

Amit has a background in arts education and school leadership. Before joining the institute, Amit was the Vice Principal at a post-16 college and, prior to that, he worked as a learning and development specialist supporting hundreds of schools and colleges across the UK to develop effective teacher and leader development strategies. As a Fellow of the Chartered College of Teaching and former National Education Leader, Amit has contributed to national research and initiatives seeking to improve education policy and practice.

Amit has a passion for people development and in creating inclusive and psychologically safe working environments that enable colleagues to thrive. He also has a special interest in leadership development, change management and organisational culture.