EMU The Faculty of Dentistry Vice Dean Prof. Dr. Şükrü Tüzmen Releases a Statement on 28 February – Discovery Day of DNA Double Helix

The Discovery of DNA Double Helix: 28 February 1953

Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is a molecule that carries genetic information for the development and functioning of an organism. DNA is made up of two intertwined strands called a double helix, resembling a twisted ladder. In this context, DNA is an organic chemical that contains genetic information and instructions for protein synthesis. DNA is a molecule that provides the genetic instructions necessary for the vitality functions and biological development of organisms. Additionally, DNA is the fundamental molecule of genetics and heredity. Therefore, genetic examinations play a significant role in many aspects such as determining individuals’ predispositions to diseases, developing responses to drugs, and providing benefits to individuals. Alongside DNA research, significant advancements have been made in fields such as medicine, forensic science, pharmacology, reproductive biology, and agriculture. The technologies revealing DNA sequences and DNA tests today have been made possible through the discovery of the DNA structure and the completion of the Human Genome Project.

The discovery of DNA’s double helix structure is one of the most important discoveries in the history of science. This discovery formed the basis of our understanding of genetics and, revolutionized fields such as biology, medicine and biotechnology. The discovery is attributed to James Watson and Francis Crick with the significant contributions from Rosalind Franklin and Maurice Wilkins.

In 1953, Watson and Crick who were working at the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge, proposed double helix model for the structure of DNA. Their model suggested that DNA consists of two intertwined strands forming a spiral staircase configuration, with adenine (A) bases pairing with thymine (T) and cytosine (C) pairing with guanine (G). This complementary base pairing provided a mechanism for DNA to be accurately copied during cell division.

Watson and Crick’s discovery was based on various experimental data, including Franklin’s X-ray diffraction images of DNA fibers suggesting a helical structure. Although Franklin did not directly contribute to the Watson-Crick model, her work provided crucial information about the structure of DNA.

The discovery of the double helical structure of DNA not only provided a molecular explanation for how genetic information is stored and transmitted but also paved the way for further research into mechanisms of inheritance, gene expression, and genetic diversity. It has profoundly shaped our understanding of life at the most fundamental level across fields such as genetics, molecular biology, medicine, and biotechnology. Watson, Crick, Franklin, and Wilkins were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1962 for their groundbreaking contributions to this discovery.”