Landsea Homes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

  • Fourth Quarter Net New Home Orders, up 352%
  • Full Year Total Revenue of $1.21 billion
  • Fourth Quarter Home sales revenue of $379.7 million, driven by 664 home closings at an average price of $572,000
  • Fourth Quarter Net income of $12.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share
  • Full Year Net Income of $29.2 million or $0.75 per diluted share
  • Entered Colorado market
  • Year-end book value per share of $17.88, an 11.4% increase

DALLAS, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported pretax income of $18.8 million, net income of $12.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share and adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) of $16.1 million or $0.43 per diluted share. For the full year, pretax income was $44.5 million, net income was $29.2 million, or $0.75 per diluted share and adjusted net income was $47.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share.

Management Commentary

“Landsea Homes ended 2023 on a strong note, as the company posted healthy profits and a significant year-over-year increase in net new orders in the fourth quarter”, said John Ho, Landsea Homes’ Chief Executive Officer. “Net income for the quarter came in at $12.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share on an adjusted gross margin of 20.8%, while orders increased by 352% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. We also grew our year-end book value per share to $17.88, representing an 11% increase over year-end 2022.”

Mr. Ho continued, “2023 was a pivotal year for Landsea Homes, as many of the actions we took during the year will have a lasting impact on our company. From entering new markets to executing several capital markets transactions, Landsea Homes laid the foundation for continued growth and increased stability for our shareholder base and capital structure. We believe these achievements make us better equipped to succeed as a public homebuilder and will bear fruit well into the future.”

Mr. Ho added, “Following the close of the quarter, we entered into a definitive agreement to buy DFW-based Antares Homes, which will give us approximately 19 actively selling communities and a strong pipeline of over 2,000 lots in the market. We believe Antares fits perfectly within our organization, both from a pricing and product standpoint, and gives us a great platform from which to grow our presence in this high-growth market. We look forward to the Antares team joining the Landsea family upon the closing of the deal.”

Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net new home orders increased 352% to 398 homes with a dollar value of $218.9 million, an average sales price of $550,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.2 sales per active community. This compares to 88 homes with a dollar value of $57.5 million, an average sales price of $653,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 0.5 sales per active community in the prior year period. Cancellation rate was 13% compared to 72% in fourth quarter 2022.

The 7% decrease in total revenue to $397.6 million compared to $426.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased financing incentives and geographic mix as the New York and Texas operations delivered $29.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The company ended the year with 11,176 lots owned and controlled, representing approximately 5 years of supply based on 2023 home closings. 41% of the lots were owned and 59% of the lots were controlled through contracts and option agreements.

Total homes delivered decreased 6% to 664 homes at an average sales price of $572,000 compared to 703 homes at an average sales price of $594,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Home sales gross margin was 15.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 19.0% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 20.8% compared to 23.4% in the fourth quarter 2022. The decrease was primarily the result of additional sales incentives used to close homes during the quarter.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $12.5 million or $0.33 per diluted share compared to $25.6 million or $0.62 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) attributable to Landsea Homes was $16.1 million compared to $33.3 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $40.3 million compared to $53.9 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2023 Operating Results

Net new home orders were 1,947 homes with a dollar value of $1.1 billion, an average sales price of $571,000, and a monthly absorption rate of 2.8 sales per active community. This compares to 1,520 homes with a dollar value of $959.6 million, an average sales price of $631,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 2.4 sales per active community in the prior year. The increase in new home orders was primarily from a doubling of orders in the Arizona segment and a 51% increase in California, partially offset by a 5% decrease in the Florida segment.

Total revenue decreased 16% to $1.2 billion compared to $1.4 billion for the full year 2022, primarily driven by the decrease from New York and Texas along with increased incentives across the operating divisions related to higher mortgage rates, partially offset by the relatively steady performance of the Florida division.

Total homes delivered for the year totaled 2,123 homes at an average sales price of $551,000 compared to 2,370 homes delivered at an average sales price of $588,000 for the full year 2022.

Total homes in backlog at the end of 2023 was 517 homes with a dollar value of $335.6 million and an average sales price of $649,000 compared to 670 homes with a dollar value of $380.9 million and an average sales price of $569,000 at December 31, 2022.

Home sales gross margin decreased to 17.3% from 20.4% in the prior year. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) decreased to 22.4% compared to 26.9% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to increased closing incentives across the operating segments.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes was $29.2 million or $0.75 per diluted share compared to $73.6 million and $1.70 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) was $47.9 million or $1.22 per diluted share compared to $123.3 million and $2.85 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $112.3 million compared to $208.0 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2023, the Company had total liquidity of $431.3 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $168.6 million as well as $262.6 million in availability under the Company’s $675.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt, net of issuance costs, was $543.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $505.4 million at December 31, 2022.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.1% at December 31, 2023 and the Company’s net debt to total capital (a non-GAAP measure) was 30.4% at December 31, 2023. This compares to a debt to capital ratio of 41.6% and a net debt to total capital ratio of 30.0% at December 31, 2022.

During 2023, the Company repurchased 9% or 3.6 million of its outstanding shares for a total value of $34.4 million. The book value per share at December 31, 2023 was $17.88, an 11.4% increase over December 31, 2022.

Mr. Ho concluded, “Landsea Homes is well positioned to take advantage of the favorable homebuilding fundamentals, thanks to our strong market positioning and the appeal of our High Performance Homes. In addition, our asset light land portfolio, improving asset turns and entry-level focus have our company primed to generate improving returns on capital. As a result, I am very optimistic about the future of Landsea Homes.”

2024 Outlook

First quarter 2024

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 480 to 500
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $560,000 to $575,000
  • Home sales gross margins between 15% and 16% on a GAAP basis and between 20% and 21% on an adjusted basis

Full Year 2024

  • New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,500 to 2,900
  • Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $525,000
  • Home sales gross margins between 17% and 18% on a GAAP basis and between 21% and 23% on an adjusted basis

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2023 results.

  • Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453
  • International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Investors section of the Landsea Homes website at https://ir.landseahomes.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 14, 2024 at 11:59 PM.

Replay Details:

  • Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
  • International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
  • Replay ID: 13744526

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation’s most desirable markets. The Company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was honored as the Green Home Builder 2023 Builder of the Year, after being named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to “Live in Your Element.” Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes’ High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, our expectations for future financial performance, business strategies or expectations for our business, including as they relate to anticipated effects of the business combination with LF Capital Acquisition Corporation on January 7, 2021 (the “Business Combination”). These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Landsea Homes cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Words such as “may,” “can,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “look” or similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements. Specifically, forward-looking statements may include statements relating to:

  • the benefits of the Business Combination and the acquisitions of Vintage Estate and Hanover (the “Acquisitions”);
  • the future financial performance of the Company;
  • changes in the market for Landsea Homes’ products and services; and
  • other expansion plans and opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and our management’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but not are limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These risk factors and those identified elsewhere in this press release, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance and include, but are not limited to:

  • the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Acquisitions, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability to integrate the combined businesses and the acquired business, and the ability of the combined business and the acquired business to grow and manage growth profitably;
  • costs related to continuing as a public company;
  • the ability to maintain the listing of Landsea Homes’ securities on Nasdaq;
  • the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company;
  • changes in applicable laws or regulations;
  • the inability to launch new Landsea Homes products or services or to profitably expand into new markets;
  • the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors;
  • risks and uncertainties relating to the material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting;
  • the possibility that additional information may arise that would require us to make further adjustments or revisions to our historical financial statements, report additional material weaknesses or delay the filing of our current financial statements; and
  • other risks and uncertainties indicated in Landsea Homes’ SEC reports or documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Landsea Homes.

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in deciding whether to invest in our securities. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:
Annie Noebel
Cornerstone Communications
anoebel@cornerstonecomms.com
(949) 449-2527

Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Mackintosh, CFA
Mackintosh Investor Relations, LLC
drew@mackintoshir.com
(310) 924-9036



Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  December 31,
    2023       2022  
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,555     $ 123,634  
Cash held in escrow   49,091       17,101  
Real estate inventories   1,121,726       1,093,369  
Due from affiliates   4,348       3,744  
Goodwill   68,639       68,639  
Other assets   107,873       134,009  
Total assets $ 1,471,232     $ 1,440,496  
       
Liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 77,969     $ 74,445  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   160,256       149,426  
Due to affiliates   881       884  
Line of credit facility, net   307,631       505,422  
Senior notes, net   236,143        
Total liabilities   782,880       730,177  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Equity      
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively          
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 41,382,453 issued and 36,520,894 outstanding as of December 31, 2023, 42,110,794 issued and 40,884,268 outstanding as of December 31, 2022   4       4  
Additional paid-in capital   465,290       497,598  
Retained earnings   187,584       158,348  
Total stockholders’ equity   652,878       655,950  
Noncontrolling interests   35,474       54,369  
Total equity   688,352       710,319  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,471,232     $ 1,440,496  



Landsea Homes Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenue              
Home sales $ 379,668     $ 417,481     $ 1,169,867     $ 1,392,750  
Lot sales and other   17,947       8,477       40,080       53,699  
Total revenue   397,615       425,958       1,209,947       1,446,449  
               
Cost of sales              
Home sales   319,392       337,984       967,034       1,108,204  
Lot sales and other   12,169       10,775       27,939       51,321  
Total cost of sales   331,561       348,759       994,973       1,159,525  
               
Gross margin              
Home sales   60,276       79,497       202,833       284,546  
Lot sales and other   5,778       (2,298 )     12,141       2,378  
Total gross margin   66,054       77,199       214,974       286,924  
               
Sales and marketing expenses   21,576       24,939       73,248       89,305  
General and administrative expenses   27,219       18,591       101,442       89,325  
Total operating expenses   48,795       43,530       174,690       178,630  
               
Income from operations   17,259       33,669       40,284       108,294  
               
Other income, net   1,491       740       4,261       86  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability                     (7,315 )
Pretax income   18,750       34,409       44,545       101,065  
               
Provision for income taxes   5,572       7,940       11,895       25,400  
               
Net income   13,178       26,469       32,650       75,665  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests   703       888       3,414       2,114  
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 12,475     $ 25,581     $ 29,236     $ 73,551  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.33     $ 0.63     $ 0.75     $ 1.71  
Diluted $ 0.33     $ 0.62     $ 0.75     $ 1.70  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding:              
Basic   37,349,364       39,929,310       38,885,003       42,052,696  
Diluted   37,537,270       40,065,480       39,076,322       42,199,462  



Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 162   $ 70,629   $ 436   162   $ 73,631   $ 455   —%   (4)%   (4)%
California 199     169,183     850   183     160,366     876   9%   5%   (3)%
Colorado 11     7,410     674         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Florida 292     132,446     454   340     154,348     454   (14)%   (14)%   —%
Metro New York       N/A   4     15,666     3,917   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas       N/A   14     13,470     962   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 664   $ 379,668   $ 572   703   $ 417,481   $ 594   (6)%   (9)%   (4)%


  Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 607   $ 264,067   $ 435   613   $ 274,512   $ 448   (1)%   (4)%   (3)%
California 514     439,939     856   572     502,583     879   (10)%   (12)%   (3)%
Colorado 11     7,410     674         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Florida 986     452,608     459   1,106     473,059     428   (11)%   (4)%   7%
Metro New York 1     1,649     1,649   47     111,424     2,371   (98)%   (99)%   (30)%
Texas 4     4,194     1,049   32     31,172     974   (88)%   (87)%   8%
Total 2,123   $ 1,169,867   $ 551   2,370   $ 1,392,750   $ 588   (10)%   (16)%   (6) %



Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

  Three Months Ended December 31,
  2023   2022     % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 124 $ 54,061 $ 436 2.2   (14 ) $ (11,049 ) $ 789 (0.3 )   986% 589% (45)% 833%
California 76   73,619   969 2.5   38     23,951     630 1.2     100% 207% 54% 108%
Colorado 2   1,286   643 0.7         N/A     N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida 196   89,926   459 2.2   58     30,367     524 0.6     238% 196% (12)% 267%
Metro New York   N/A   3     11,671     3,890 3.3     N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas   N/A   3     2,556     852 1.0     N/A N/A N/A N/A
Total 398 $ 218,892 $ 550 2.2   88   $ 57,496   $ 653 0.5     352% 281% (16)% 340%


  Year Ended December 31,
  2023   2022   % Change
  Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate   Homes   Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate     Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 598 $ 255,513 $ 427 2.9   296   $ 143,371   $ 484 1.9     102% 78% (12)% 53%
California 596   519,664   872 4.4   395     354,656     898 3.2     51% 47% (3)% 38%
Colorado(1) 2   1,286   643 0.7         N/A     N/A N/A N/A N/A
Florida 747   330,195   442 2.1   786     380,396     484 2.5     (5)% (13)% (9)% (16)%
Metro New York   N/A   23     62,333     2,710 2.4     N/A N/A N/A N/A
Texas 4   4,194   1,049 1.1   20     18,824     941 0.8     (80)% (78)% 11% 38%
Total 1,947 $ 1,110,852 $ 571 2.8   1,520   $ 959,580   $ 631 2.4     28% 16% (10)% 17%

(1)   Monthly absorption rates for Colorado in 2023 are based on three months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Richfield in October 2023.



Average Selling Communities

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022       % Change       2023       2022       % Change  
Arizona   19.0       15.7       21%       17.3       12.7       36%  
California   10.0       10.7       (7)%       11.3       10.3       10%  
Colorado(1)   1.0             N/A       1.0             N/A  
Florida   30.0       30.3       (1)%       29.7       26.7       11%  
Metro New York         0.3       N/A             0.8       N/A  
Texas         1.0       N/A       0.3       2.2       (86)%  
Total   60.0       58.0       3%       58.8       52.7       12%  

(1) Average selling communities calculations for Colorado in 2023 are based on three months, for the time subsequent to the acquisition of Richfield in October 2023.



Backlog

  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   % Change
  Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP   Homes   Dollar Value   ASP
  (dollars in thousands)
Arizona 96   $ 41,433   $ 432   105   $ 49,986   $ 476   (9)%   (17)%   (9)%
California 161     158,170     982   79     78,446     993   104%   102%   (1)%
Colorado(1) 14     7,540     539         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Florida 246     128,484     522   485     250,897     517   (49)%   (49)%   1%
Metro New York       N/A   1     1,597     1,597   N/A   N/A   N/A
Texas       N/A         N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A
Total 517   $ 335,627   $ 649   670   $ 380,926   $ 569   (23)%   (12)%   14%

(1) Backlog acquired in Colorado at the date of the Richfield acquisition was 23 homes with a value of $13,664 thousand.



Lots Owned or Controlled

  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022        
    Lots Owned       Lots Controlled       Total       Lots Owned       Lots Controlled       Total       % Change  
Arizona   1,688       1,662       3,350       2,187       1,992       4,179       (20)%  
California   657       1,422       2,079       559       1,714       2,273       (9)%  
Colorado   127       155       282                         N/A  
Florida   1,964       1,649       3,613       2,530       1,521       4,051       (11)%  
Metro New York   2             2       3             3       (33)%  
Texas   130       1,720       1,850       4       1,083       1,087       70%  
Total   4,568       6,608       11,176       5,283       6,310       11,593       (4)%  



Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe the below information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that indebtedness, impairments, and acquisitions have on our gross margins and allows for comparability to previous periods and competitors.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2023     %     2022     %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 379,668       100.0 %   $ 417,481       100.0 %
Cost of home sales   319,392       84.1 %     337,984       81.0 %
Home sales gross margin   60,276       15.9 %     79,497       19.0 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   14,045       3.7 %     8,968       2.1 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairments         %           %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments   74,321       19.6 %     88,465       21.2 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   4,760       1.3 %     9,250       2.2 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 79,081       20.8 %   $ 97,715       23.4 %


  Year Ended December 31,
    2023     %     2022     %
  (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue $ 1,169,867       100.0 %   $ 1,392,750       100.0 %
Cost of home sales   967,034       82.7 %     1,108,204       79.6 %
Home sales gross margin   202,833       17.3 %     284,546       20.4 %
Add: Interest in cost of home sales   35,576       3.0 %     40,192       2.9 %
Add: Real estate inventories impairments   4,700       0.4 %           %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments   243,109       20.8 %     324,738       23.3 %
Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   18,820       1.6 %     50,412       3.6 %
Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 261,929       22.4 %   $ 375,150       26.9 %



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense, (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, (vii) transaction costs related to the Merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, and (ix) loss on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 13,178     $ 26,469  
Provision for income taxes   5,572       7,940  
Interest in cost of sales   14,452       9,152  
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,326       1,104  
EBITDA   34,528       44,665  
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   4,760       9,250  
Transaction costs   757        
Abandoned project costs   253        
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved         (10 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,298     $ 53,905  


  Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (dollars in thousands)
Net income $ 32,650     $ 75,665  
Provision for income taxes   11,895       25,400  
Interest in cost of sales   36,330       40,428  
Interest relieved to equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures         70  
Depreciation and amortization expense   5,104       5,549  
EBITDA   85,979       147,112  
Real estate inventories impairments   4,700        
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   18,820       50,412  
Transaction costs   1,390       883  
Write-off of offering costs   436        
Abandoned project costs   998        
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved         (219 )
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness         2,496  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability         7,315  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,323     $ 207,999  



Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, Merger related transaction costs, loss (gain) on debt extinguishment or forgiveness, and loss on remeasurement of warrant liability, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

  Three Months Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 12,475     $ 25,581  
       
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   131       1,299  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures         (10 )
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   4,760       9,250  
Total adjustments   4,891       10,539  
Tax-effected adjustments(1)   3,609       7,726  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,084     $ 33,307  
       
       
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 12,475     $ 25,581  
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares         (624 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 12,475     $ 24,957  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 16,084     $ 33,307  
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares         (813 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 16,084     $ 32,494  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.33     $ 0.63  
Diluted $ 0.33     $ 0.62  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.43     $ 0.81  
Diluted $ 0.43     $ 0.81  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   37,349,364       39,929,310  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   37,537,270       40,065,480  

(1)   Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


  Year Ended December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 29,236     $ 73,551  
       
Real estate inventories impairment   4,700        
Pre-Merger capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales   1,718       5,130  
Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures         (149 )
Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory   18,820       50,412  
Loss on debt extinguishment or forgiveness         2,496  
Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability         7,315  
Total adjustments   25,238       65,204  
Tax-effected adjustments(1)   18,622       49,755  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 47,858     $ 123,306  
       
       
Net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 29,236     $ 73,551  
Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares         (1,706 )
Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 29,236     $ 71,845  
       
Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 47,858     $ 123,306  
Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares         (2,861 )
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 47,858     $ 120,445  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 0.75     $ 1.71  
Diluted $ 0.75     $ 1.70  
       
Adjusted earnings per share      
Basic $ 1.23     $ 2.86  
Diluted $ 1.22     $ 2.85  
       
Weighted shares outstanding      
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic   38,885,003       42,052,696  
Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted   39,076,322       42,199,462  

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items.


Net Debt to Total Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to total capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by total capital. Prior to the fourth quarter of 2023, we presented the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). During the fourth quarter of 2023, we began presenting the non-GAAP ratio of net debt to total capital, which is consistent with the ratio presented by our peers. The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to total capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to total capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.

  December 31,
    2023       2022  
  (dollars in thousands)
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 543,774     $ 505,422  
Total equity   688,352       710,319  
Total capital $ 1,232,126     $ 1,215,741  
Ratio of debt to capital   44.1 %     41.6 %
       
Total notes and other debts payable, net $ 543,774     $ 505,422  
Less: cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   119,555       123,634  
Less: cash held in escrow   49,091       17,101  
Net debt $ 375,128     $ 364,687  
       
Total capital $ 1,232,126     $ 1,215,741  
Ratio of net debt to total capital   30.4 %     30.0 %


