City of Richmond in California Selects Beam Global EV ARC™ Product to Power Car Share Program in Underserved Community

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, announced that the City of Richmond in California has selected EV ARC™ sustainable electric vehicle (EV) charging to power their car share program, which offers flexible transportation benefitting underserved communities. EV ARC™ systems are purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-22-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make select solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

Because EV ARC™ systems generate and store their own clean electricity, there is no utility bill to pay, making them an ideal solution for car share programs especially in underserved communities. Ease of deployment, the lack of requirements for grid connectivity and the ability to move EV ARC™ systems bring additional benefits which enable car sharing in locations where infrastructure requirements might otherwise be prohibitively expensive, time consuming or disruptive.

This initiative is part of the Clean Mobility Options Voucher Pilot Project (CMO) program, made possible by Richmond Community Foundation, Miocar and funding from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The program includes electric vehicles and sustainable charging to provide underserved community members access to clean transportation.

Community members in the Parchester Village area of Richmond are eligible to benefit from this car share program for a small hourly or daily cost, giving them access to clean and reliable transportation. When charged with an EV ARC™, each EV has a zero emissions footprint. The charging system also serves as disaster preparedness with the inclusion of the Emergency Power Panel, which provides off-grid electricity to first responders in case of emergency or grid outage. The City of Richmond remains a powerful leader in sustainability and innovation.

“We’ve seen an increase in car share programs across the country and they can be especially life-changing in underserved communities,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “When cities like Richmond invest in a car share program, especially one with EVs and solar charging infrastructure, there is an immense positive impact on individuals and communities without adding any environmental harm. We’re thrilled they have chosen our EV ARC product to support this program.”

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), people that live in low-income or disadvantaged communities are more likely to experience negative health impacts as a result of air pollution exposure. Giving residents the opportunity to choose clean mobility transportation with no environmental impact will not only benefit the surrounding environment but also positively contribute to air pollution-related health issues to residents.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Headquartered in San Diego with facilities in Chicago, Belgrade and Kraljevo, Beam Global has a deep patent portfolio and is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and X (formerly Twitter).

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: statements regarding the acquisition of Amiga, its expected benefits, and the anticipated future financial performance as a result of the acquisition. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Skyya PR

+1 651-335-0585

Press@BeamForAll.com

Investor Relations:

Core IR

+1 516-222-2560

IR@BeamForAll.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9e75f9f-0860-4ec2-a755-92dccd661999