Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market Is Booming at a CAGR of 18.3% by 2031 | Industry Dynamics

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Embedded Die Packaging Technology Market (임베디드 다이 패키징 기술 시장) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Platform (Embedded Die in IC Package Substrate, Embedded Die in Rigid Board, Embedded Die in Flexible Board), by Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, IT and Telecommunication, Automotive, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The embedded die packaging technology market was valued at $69.18 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $370.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Embedded die packaging technology is a native 3D-compatible packaging solution, offering nearly 70% size reduction in system in package (SiP) solution. The advantages of this technology include miniaturization, improved electrical & thermal performance, heterogeneous integration, prospect for reduction in cost, and efficient logistics for OEM. In addition, it offers flexible system integration, fast turnaround for custom design, high robustness, and enhanced reliability of the package.

The growth of global embedded die packaging technology is majorly driven by the surge in demand for smart and power-efficient electronics devices coupled with rise in disposable income in developing economies. Moreover, an integration with advanced technologies is expected to drive market growth. However, the high initial cost of design & development and maintenance acts as prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, the rise in demand for compact and scalable ICs in global electronic industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the embedded die packaging technology industry during the forecast period. Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the embedded die packaging technology market trends.

According to embedded die packaging technology market (エンベデッドダイパッケージング技術市場) analysis, the embedded die in IC package substrate segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021. The consumer electronics and IT & telecommunication segments collectively accounted for around 68.4% of the embedded die packaging technology market share in 2021. Surge in prime players initiatives to develop and deploy next generation portable devices solution globally has led the growth of the consumer electronics and IT & telecommunication segment; thereby, enhancing the embedded die packaging technology market growth.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global embedded die packaging technology market, owing to the presence of prime players in this region. Further, China holds a dominating position in the Asia-Pacific embedded die packaging technology market owing to rise in investment by prime players and government agencies to develop next generation embedded die packaging technology-based semiconductor solution to improve electrical thermal performance and reliability & mechanical stability, which is expected to lead to the growth of the embedded die packaging technology in this region.

The key players profiled in the report include Amkor Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, ASE Group, AT & S, General Electric, Infineon, Fujikura, MicroSemi, TDK-Epcos, and Schweizer. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the embedded die packaging technology market.

