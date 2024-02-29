Sustainability in Retail and CPG Market Size & Trends
DuPont, Tetra Laval, Evergreen Packaging, Nampak, Sealed Air, Amcor, Ball Corporation¸ DS Smith, Be Green Packaging, and Mondi, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market.
Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global sustainability in retail and CPG market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2029.
The growth of global sustainability in the retail and CPG market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products, regulatory initiatives promoting sustainable practices, and the potential for cost savings.
Key Market Trends
- Companies are increasingly adopting renewable energy sources to power their operations, aiming to minimize carbon footprints. This trend aligns with environmental goals, showcasing a commitment to clean energy and contributing to the overall sustainability objectives of the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors
- Brands are extending their impact by addressing social and environmental issues beyond business operations. This includes philanthropy, community involvement, and initiatives that contribute positively to society, showcasing a commitment to broader sustainability goals
- There is a notable rise in the adoption of sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials. This shift aims to minimize the environmental impact of packaging, meeting consumer demand for eco-friendly options and aligning with broader sustainability objectives in the retail and consumer packaged goods sectors
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market from 2024 to 2029
- As per the product type outlook, the recycled content packaging segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global sustainability in retail and CPG market from 2024 to 2029
- Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024-2029
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Healthcare
- Others
By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
- Recycled Content Packaging
- Reusable Packaging
- Degradable Packaging
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
