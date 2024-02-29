Investigative journalism: EU to support 25 young journalists, bloggers, and media workers

An EU-funded project in Moldova is looking for 25 young journalists, bloggers, and media workers to participate in fact-checking and investigative training sessions and a training-by-doing programme.

The training will be conducted as part of the ‘Supporting Independent Media and Reliable Information in Moldova’ (SIMR) project run by Equal Rights and Independent Media (ERIM), with its partner ‘Cu Sens’, an independent Moldovan media project. SIMR aims to support independent media, journalists, and civil society organisations (CSOs) to continue providing quality information to the public and promote democratic values in Moldova.

The two-day training session will be organised at the beginning of April 2024 in Chisinau, and the organisers will cover all the costs related to public transportation and accommodation for participants.

After the training session, all 25 participants will have a chance to participate in a training-by-doing programme at the ‘Cu Sens’ newsroom and be guided by the mentors and reporters of this project.

The organisers will support the 12 best fact-checking and investigative ideas brainstormed by the participants.

Besides professional mentorship support, the participants will be paid €1,200 per material produced (maximum of 12 materials in 2024-2025).

Additionally, the organisations of participating young journalists will be prioritised for another upcoming content production grant of up to €10,000.

The deadline for applications is 17 March.

