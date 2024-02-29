EU project in Azerbaijan supports vocational training for female victims of violence
The EU-funded project in Azerbaijan has facilitated courses designed to empower female victims of violence through vocational education and training.
The ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project organises courses, training sessions, and mentorship programmes.
The initiative aims to enhance women’s self-reliance and develop their social capabilities.
“The European Union continues its support for integrating women in the labour market, fostering entrepreneurship among them, and bolstering their economic engagement,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.
This project is funded by the European Union and implemented with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
