EU project in Azerbaijan supports vocational training for female victims of violence

The EU-funded project in Azerbaijan has facilitated courses designed to empower female victims of violence through vocational education and training.

The ‘Developing innovation-driven and sustainable civil society in Azerbaijan’ project organises courses, training sessions, and mentorship programmes. 

The initiative aims to enhance women’s self-reliance and develop their social capabilities.

“The European Union continues its support for integrating women in the labour market, fostering entrepreneurship among them, and bolstering their economic engagement,” says a Facebook post by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

This project is funded by the European Union and implemented with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

