You can too! How the EU supports women entrepreneurs in Armenia

The European Union is very active in supporting the development of new businesses, particularly among women and particularly in the regions of Armenia, so don’t think that you need to be in Yerevan, to have a higher education or an established business in order to access EU support.

Here are some examples:

Impact Hub Yerevan supports social impact projects and enterprises, providing entrepreneurs and innovators with networking opportunities, resources, educational programmes and events. Since opening its doors in 2016, the Impact Hub, which is supported by the EU, has designed and implemented more than 20 programmes, hosted over 400 educational workshops and events, and now hosts over 220 members with over 100 projects/organisations representing every sector in Armenia. Check out the available programmes here.

In 2022, the Impact Hub Syunik was established to provide support for entrepreneurial opportunities in Syunik, by re-skilling vulnerable and displaced people, and addressing their needs. Many of their available programmes focus on women.

The latest addition to the Impact Hub family is the Impact Hub Gyumri. Find out more here.

You can follow the Impact Hub Facebook page for latest news and opportunities across the country.

The EU4Impact project supports returning Armenian migrants and displaced people with business training courses aimed at raising awareness of investment opportunities and equipping them with practical knowledge and skills on how to develop a business. Follow their Facebook page to find out how they can help.

If you have an innovative tech idea, the Catalyst Foundation runs a series of programmes, supported by the EU, aimed at nurturing the start-up ecosystem with relevant skills and business capacities.

The Mayors for Economic Growth (M4EG) programme supports local authorities in developing economic growth and job creation. It is currently funding three pilot projects in the municipalities of Kapan, Dilijan and Ijevan:

Kapan: a TUMO Centre for Creative Technologies offers free educational programmes specialising in digital and creative technology for children aged 12-18 while TUMO Labs will provide free adult educational services in self-learning and business incubation

Dilijan: an abandoned Soviet-era sewing factory is being transformed into a modern cluster co-working space for enterprises and individuals in partnership with Dilijan Municipality, IDeA foundation, Tourism and Urbanism Foundation and Dilijan Community Center. The new Dilijan factory space will support entrepreneurs in developing their business ideas, small enterprises seeking support with business administration, and the local population, in particular the unemployed, with development and orientation programmes.

Ijevan: the ‘InnoIjevan’ platform has been set up hosting new Armath Engineering Laboratories, a ‘Real School’ offering professional opportunities through trainings, work-based learning, and the development of hard and soft skills, and a co-working space for businesses and individuals in partnership with the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises-UATE and COWO.

Under a previous phase of the M4EG programme, Sevan was selected to run a pioneer project, which included setting up the Sevan Business Centre, which provides ready-to-go solutions and support to women entrepreneurs, especially at the critical early stages to help them build strong, sustainable businesses, with support to develop detailed business plans, as well as different educational and networking events.

If you are in the Shirak region, the LEAD4Shirak projects supports community-based initiatives that contribute to women’s empowerment and improve employment in the rural economy. Follow their Facebook page for grant and training opportunities. In the Lori and Tavush regions, the EU-LEAD4Lori and Tavush Regions project supports sustainable local development, including through developing entrepreneurial skills, supporting local business ideas and promoting employment. Find out what they are doing and how you can take part by following the project’s Facebook page.

In addition, the EU4Youth programme is launching a series of projects aimed at enhancing youth employment and entrepreneurship, including mentoring, training programmes and apprenticeships. Under the previous wave of EU4Youth projects, thousands of young women were able to develop new skills and more than 50 new businesses were launched with the support of the programme, while three rural innovation knowledge hubs were set up in Shirak, Lori and Tavush regions, which still provide internet access, training and skills development for young people. Follow the EU4Youth page for upcoming opportunities.