Armenia: EU allocates €15 million in budget support for refugees

The European Union is allocating €15 million in budget support to Armenia to address the needs of people displaced last year from Nagorno Karabakh.

Adrienn Kiraly, Neighbourhood East and Institution Building Director at the European Commission, handed over the financing agreement to the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on 27 February.

“Good discussions with Deputy Prime Ministers Grigoryan and Khachatryan in Yerevan on our joint efforts to strengthen EU-Armenia relations,” Adrienn Kiraly said in a post on X after the meeting.

The same day, she visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies. “Young minds here are empowered to develop skills in programming, graphic design and robotics,” Kiraly wrote on X.

On 28 February, Adrienne Kiraly met for the first time with the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs). “Thank you for your enthusiasm and support in sharing our common values and bringing young people in Armenia towards the EU,” she commented on X.

